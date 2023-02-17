JCU Track & Field with record-breaking weekend in time for OAC Championships

Caleb Correia competing last season in outdoor track and field which will be starting soon.

The John Carroll University Track and Field teams have been known to make history and last weekend was no exception.

The teams split up across the Northeast United States to compete in various meets and showcased what being a Blue Streak runner is all about: breaking records.

Cross Country and Track superstar Alex Phillip ‘23 broke yet another National Collegiate Athletic Association Division III record, this time in the 5000m, on Fri., Feb. 10. Set just days earlier in Wisconsin, Phillips now holds the record with a time of 13:44.9.

Additionally, Caleb Correia ‘24 rebroke his personal record in the 800m at the same meet as he finished his race with a time of 1:51.53.

“It feels like another step in the right direction,” explained Correia. “It’s always a good feeling to get evidence of progress, especially at this point in the season as we approach conference and Nationals. For me, the key has been patience. You can’t try to cash in your hard work too early. You have to let yourself develop and allow the top end performances to come to you at the proper time, you can’t force it. I have been locked in and consistent since the start of the summer, building up to the point I am right now. Trusting in that process and training has allowed me to execute my races effectively.”

Zach Szafarski ‘23, Noah Schroeder ‘24 and Matthew Russo ‘25 held true to the Blue and Gold achievements as well as they swept the weight throw with throws of 16.07m, 14.80m and 14.75m respectively. Schroeder set his PR at this meet.

Another PR was recorded by Meredith Glavach ‘25 in pole vaulting as she recorded a mark of 3.25m and earned first place.

Olivia Stefka ‘25 also earned a PR as she took first place in triple jump with a mark of 10.35m.

Besting her personal records in three events, Ella Zambruno ‘26 tallied a PR in the 60m (8.40), the 200m (27.81) and in the long jump (4.71m).

The squads will be back in action this weekend as they split across Ohio and prepare for the Ohio Athletic Conference Championships looming around the corner.

“Recovery is the key for the next two weeks,” finished Correia. “Adequate sleep and minimizing unnecessary stress will be critical for us to enter the OAC Championships with fresh minds. We’ve put in the work all season, the foundation is built, now we just need to prime ourselves for the biggest competition of the season so far.”