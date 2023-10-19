How Halloween Is Celebrated Around The World

In the U.S., Halloween is one of the most popular and anticipated holidays of the year. For almost two centuries, Americans have celebrated Halloween and the holiday has taken on both religious and secular forms of celebration.

For some in the U.S., All Hallows Eve is a celebration of souls preceding All Souls Day and All Saints Day. Those who participate choose to celebrate by engaging in a day of prayer. For others, it’s a day to dress up like monsters and movie stars alike to head out to collect as much candy as possible or head down to a haunted house or hayride.

Halloween is not a holiday that is celebrated in many parts of the world. In England, the holiday has yet to be officially recognized. However, there are a few places that do celebrate Halloween or another holiday around the same time of year, such as Ireland, Mexico and Morocco.

In Ireland, the birthplace of Halloween, there are many traditions that surround the spooky season. The origin of Halloween can be found in the Irish pagan celebration of the Samhain Festival, a celebration that predates Christianity. According to the Wake Forest University Press, during the Samhain festival, the Irish people of the past believed that the walls that divided the physical world from the spiritual world were thinned during the time of the festival. The tradition of dressing up in costumes originates from the Samhain festival, as participants would wear animal skins to hide themselves from the evil creatures that lurked during this time of the year. Carving pumpkins also originated from this festival, as a part of the Samhain festival including the carving of turnips.

Nowadays, these traditions continue and have evolved into the Halloween we know today, inspiring similar practices in the United States and Canada. According to ireland.com, modern Irish Halloween traditions include snap apple, which involves tying an apple to a string and suspending it from the ceiling and then challenging people to try and take a bite of the apple. Another tradition includes the baking of barmbrack, which is an Irish dessert bread that includes raisins and cinnamon. Along with these, the traditions we all know in the United States, such as pumpkin carving, costume wearing and trick or treating are all found in Ireland as well.

Moving back to the Americas, another holiday that is celebrated around this time of year is Dia De Los Muertos or the Day of the Dead festival in Mexico. According to the Day of the Dead website, Day of the Dead is a two-day celebration in Mexico where participants celebrate their deceased loved ones and believe it is a time when they can reunite with their relatives who have passed on to the next life. Aspects of the celebration include creating ofrendas to honor the deceased, creating sugar skulls and other skull-shaped candies and picking of marigolds. Many Day of the Dead celebrations also include city-wide festivals and parades.

In Africa, another holiday that many consider the Moroccan Halloween is the Boujloud festival. According to Carnival in Africa: Join the Party!, this holiday has its origins in Berber tradition and includes dressing in sheep or goat skin, face painting and mask-wearing. This holiday is accompanied by large festivals, which include events that involve music being played and a lot of singing, as well as men who are dressed in sheepskin who interact with the large crowds. The traditional purpose of the celebration was to highlight the battle between good and evil, however, the holiday has also come to be a festival of fun and creativity, where people can dress in costumes and have a good time together.

Halloween may be a holiday that only a few countries celebrate worldwide, however, holidays that celebrate the dead, and seek to recognize a world beyond our own, exist throughout the world.. At the base of all of these festivals is the core idea of celebrating together as a community and having a good time with friends. So this Halloween season, remember to go out and have a good time with friends and family and watch out for ghosts and ghouls along the way.