Cedar catastrophe mars Marquee Apartments

Only two miles from John Carroll Univeristy’s campus, the Cedar Lee crossroads, the heart of the neighboring Cleveland Heights community, has been scarred by large fires that at this hour have just been put out.

Starting before 7:45 p.m. yesterday, the site of the Marquee Apartments, a multiple-use residential and business building, that according to its site would “bring luxury living to Cleveland Heights.” Luckily, there were no residents in the buildings but the 185 residencies, split between the Cedar Apartments, on the corner of Cedar and Lee Roads and Tullamore Apartments, on the corner of Tullamore and Lee Roads. have been significantly damaged.

The majority of the damage seems to be at the Ceder Apartments, which was the larger of the two residential facilities, and also the building with the most bookings, as likely dozens of to-be residents are out of a home.

The Carroll News was first to speak with Vice President of Cleveland Heights City Council Davida Russell, chair of Planning and Development Committee. Russell stated “it is safe to say this is not an easy loss for the city” though in the spirit of optimism Russel said “We will rebuild”.

To contain the blaze, which at this time had lasted the entirety of the night of Jan. 24, and was active into the afternoon of Jan. 25, half a dozen fire companies were asked to respond. By 8:50 p.m. according to police and emergency radio scanners both the Beachwood and Richmond Heights Fire Department were confirmed on the scene assisting the Cleveland Heights Fire Department. After 9:00 p.m. there were also calls relating that the Pepper Pike, South Euclid, University Heights and the Shaker Heights Fire Department were also involved.

Emilee Riddell ‘25, a John Carroll University student who lives in University Heights, bordering Cleveland Heights and the Cedar Lee district, witnessed the blaze and took these associated photos from a safe distance after 1:00 a.m. on Jan. 25, five hours into the fire.

In the morning light, while crews were still working on the scene, Mayor Michael Brennan of University Heights posted to Instagram informing the community more about the situation. As of 9 a.m. “ With water and wind coating everyone and everything in ice, crews rotated every three hours to defrost” overnight. “Cedar Road is closed” he asserted flat out, which stipulates that Lee Rd. businesses, like Phoneix Coffee, were safe and open. He was also grateful to the UHFD and other departments serving on scene for their, continuous work to completely smother the flames that gutted the “New beautiful building” at the center of Cleveland Heights.” In mourning with them, he let residents know the city of University Height’s “hearts go out to our friends and neighbors.”

Though no casualties have been confirmed from the fire, and with containment reaching with little damage outside the Marquee Apartments on Cedar Road, this still marks a loss and a stark reminder to take the risks of fires seriously, no matter what.