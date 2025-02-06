JCU highlights environmental sustainability through “Envisioning a Livable Future” series

To mark the tenth anniversary of Pope Francis’ encyclical on the environment, entitled “Laudato Si: On Care for our Common Homes,” JCU has launched a seven-part, mostly online series called “Envisioning a Livable Future.” Taking place over spring and fall of 2025, this series aims to take a comprehensive look at where things stand in relation to the environment.

The planning process for this series has taken over a year and was led by Bernard Prusak, who holds a doctorate in philosophy, and Director of the Center for Service-Learning and Social Action, Sister Katherine Feeley. Reflecting on the importance of creating this series, Sister Katherine shared, “Students we know care deeply about this issue and we wanted to take this opportunity to look at climate change from a variety of disciplinary perspectives.”

Taking the form of panel sessions that emphasize dialogue, these sessions bring together a national and international audience to listen to experts in order to engage with one another on a range of environmental topics, such as the current state of climate science, Catholic social thought and political economy. Given that there has never been a document from a pope focused entirely on the environment until “Laudauto Si’s” creation, the two wanted to celebrate the significance of this document and its anniversary.

Though most of the events are virtual, the series will host an in-person event that will be held at JCU April 9. Even though this is the only in-person featured event this semester, there are opportunities for community members to gather in the Donahue Auditorium and watch the virtual events live. Additionally, there are smaller events before each watch party, such as an upcoming hack-a-thon event to brainstorm ways to make campus more sustainable. Information about these events can be found on InsideJCU.

When asked about the significance of this series on a Jesuit campus, Prusak shared that there are three aims of this series: raising ecological consciousness, drawing attention to climate forward initiatives and encouraging personal discernment and social action.

With this in mind, he shared that “Jesuit institutions are called to something else…they represent a particular understanding of justice and reflect the Catholic tradition, which is one that calls us to care for the Earth and care for one another.”

Sister Katherine shared, “Climate change and what’s happening to the environment affects every human being…Our generation of students and those still to come are inheriting a planet that really needs significant attention.”

“One of the opportunities that we have as a university is to shed light on the ways an intellectual community can engage in conversation and expand it into a national conversation. Using the anniversary of “Laudato Si” as the reason for the events is a great opportunity to convene dialogues of significance,” stated Sister Katherine.

Lastly, Prusak emphasized that there is a lot that we as individuals can do to help the Earth. While some changes may seem small, if a lot of people make changes, it could add up and make a huge difference in the environment. We must remain hopeful.