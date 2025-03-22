The news that keeps us Onward On!

University Heights Lebanese restaurant transforms from Boaz to Sittoo’s

Change sparks renewed interest in the eatery
Anna Maxwell and Michael Walsh
Mar 22, 2025
New sign outside Sitto's On John Carroll Blvd.
Anna Maxwell
New sign outside Sitto's On John Carroll Blvd.

As patrons walk down the sidewalk on John Carroll Boulevard, they might notice a new sign hanging from the shop formerly known as Boaz. University Heights now has a new Lebanese restaurant to go to for lunch or dinner, replacing the fast-food style spot.

Boaz Fresh Lebanese has transformed into Sittoo’s Lebanese Grill JCU, marking the third new Sittoo’s location opened within the year.

The Carroll News sat down with the store’s supervisor, Majd Atwah, to understand why the rebranding occurred. Atwah explained that Sittoo’s has a more diversified menu in comparison to Boaz, saying “we try to give it more style with the food, with an entree so that employees and customers feel like we’re really serving them…instead of just topping things with each other.”

Atwah assured that customers were enjoying the change in style and felt that people enjoyed the cultural experience they received at the restaurant. Sittoo’s offers the food, service, environment and music. Sittoo means “grandma” in Arabic, which reflects the homemade, family-style dining experience as opposed to a take-out style like Boaz. “We feel that the area needs Sittoo’s,” according to Atwah and he believes customers and employees are excited about the change.

Though the rebranding has changed the face of the John Carroll Boulevard shops, Christian Morrison ’26 had not noticed it before being asked about the name change. “To be honest I had never really been interested in Boaz, it is not my favorite style of food.” Morrison then mentioned he would likely still be cautious after the menu expansion but would maybe want to try it out now, since the change would present a larger palate to students and University Heights residents.

Atwah also mentioned that Sittoo’s is more well-known in Cleveland than Boaz, with eight locations around the city. “We don’t have a problem between Boaz or Sittoo’s,” he said, but the management felt the change was positive for the surrounding area and for business. Sittoo’s is the faster version of Aladdin’s Eatery and Boaz Fresh Lebanese and Sittoo’s Lebanese Grill. Are all under the Seasoned Brands umbrella.

Ryan Wellman ’27, a fan of the Seasoned Brands chain, was surprised by the move but was optimistic about the changes. “I am looking forward to the shwarma” among other changes that Sitto has made to the old Boaz restaurant, Wellman said. He also mentioned, “Though I have been a fan, I’m really looking forward to trying it now.”

Patrons can no longer experience Boaz in University Heights but instead can try a new Lebanese restaurant that offers a more immersive dining experience, with the broader menus and family style embodied by Sittoo’s.

