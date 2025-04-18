The news that keeps us Onward On!

The Carroll News
Since 1925
The Carroll News
The Carroll News
Neuroscience major added to JCU College of Arts and Sciences

Brian Keim, Managing Editor
Apr 18, 2025
Alissa Van Dress
John Carroll University will begin to offer neuroscience as a major.

As evidenced by the opening of a school of nursing, John Carroll University has recently made some advances in the field of medical education. These advances continue with the recent introduction of a major in neuroscience, allowing for many new opportunities for students.

Though the neuroscience major began officially being offered in the spring of 2025, the upcoming fall semester will mark its official launch to the JCU community. Neuroscience has been a possible concentration of various STEM degrees for many years, but the dedicated major will allow a far more focused and specialized study for students interested in the field.

Interim Dean of the College of Arts and Sciences Rodney Hessinger, who has a Ph.D. in history, shared some of the university’s reasoning behind this major’s introduction. He believed it necessary, as the field of neuroscience “has been expanding rapidly over the past couple of decades” both in terms of scientific advancement and student interest. 

Hessinger said that, since JCU has been offering a neuroscience concentration since 1978, it is “at the leading edge” of the field. Up until now, students majoring in chemistry, biology or psychology could choose this concentration, an option that is still available. However, students particularly interested in the field will find the dedicated major more helpful.

With several current members of the JCU faculty experienced in the field of neuroscience, the major is a way to share their “own native expertise” with students, Hessinger said. A few new courses will be added to the curriculum, including an introductory neuroscience class and some advanced ones.

Students who choose to major in neuroscience will also be presented with many new research opportunities with specialized instructors, such as Tom Frazier, who has a Ph.D in psychology, and Pam Vanderzalm, who has a Ph.D. in biology. Vanderzalm’s work has centered on the neurocircuitry of insects, whereas Frazier focuses on autism research. Even within the same major, there are still many different paths a student can take.

With the addition of a neuroscience major to the university, students at JCU have even more opportunities to excel in the field of STEM. For any further questions, Rodney Hessinger can be contacted at [email protected].

Brian Keim
Brian Keim is the Managing Editor for The Carroll News, hailing from Medina, Ohio. He is a sophomore at John Carroll University, majoring in English with a concentration in creative writing and minoring in communications with a concentration in digital media.
Often referred to as a “person” who “exists,” Brian is also involved in the JCU Improv Troupe and Blue Streaks on the Run. In his free time he allegedly considers film-watching and book-reading to be two activities that are enjoyable as well as life-changing, if you know where to look.
To request biased film opinions, haphazard Academy Award predictions, or otherwise contact Brian Keim, he can be reached at [email protected]
Alissa Van Dress
Alissa Van Dress, Campus Editor
Alissa Van Dress is a junior English major from Amherst, Ohio. She has a concentration in professional writing with minors in business, creative writing and Spanish and Hispanic Studies. Previously, Alissa served as the copy editor at The Carroll News. In addition to her current role as campus editor, Alissa is a JCU football and basketball cheerleader, a writing consultant at the JCU Writing Center, works as a digital engagement ambassador for the JCU Carroll Fund, and serves on the visual arts committee for The Carroll Review. Also, she is honored to have co-founded the Theatre Club at John Carroll University. Other than writing, some of Alissa’s favorite hobbies include musical theater, vocal performance, fashion, dance and cheerleading/acrobatics. After graduation, Alissa plans to write for children’s entertainment.

To contact Alissa, email her at [email protected].