Head to Head: “Thunderbolts” vs. “Fantastic Four”

Thunderbolts does the job any movie should do. Examining the collective human existence and giving us solutions to problems.To me, that’s what “Fantastic Four First Steps” fails to do. It doesn’t have a solution or a message to pass around…it is simply a movie with a cool concept. All flare but little substance afterwards. Nevertheless, “Thunderbolts” is a simple but straightforward message to the collective human experience.

However, “Thunderbolts” isn’t ground-breaking; it’s not a new concept when its topic has been redone over and over again However, it’s still heartfelt; soulful, passionate and lingering. It makes you question, reflect and ground yourself in your own mind to ask…Are you okay?

The stakes of that question seem grand and larger than life itself. Sometimes it feels like you need a Superman to fix your problems. Other times, you need a family super team to get you through tough times. But sometimes, the answers come from the most broken people, not the most complete.

What does this have to do with “Thunderbolts” being better than “Fantastic Four: First Steps?” Well, as I alluded to before, it’s because “Thunderbolts’” simple thematic messaging makes more of an impact than a retro futuristic family. Understanding depression is rooted in the individual. In this film, the plot revolves around the characters’ inner tramua—not their glorified successes.

During most of “Fantastic Four,” the audience was told why these heroes and messages mattered—almost no one cared about the Fantastic Four up until the movie—but when it came time to show me their worth…it felt confusing. The characters were great, the performances even better, but the usual character analysis from the plot wasn’t there. The family faced almost no character challenges, just narrative ones.

Obviously, a world-ending-threat is gonna bring a compelling reaction out of any character. It brings out growth, and new understanding of the other characters or the world itself. Nevertheless, The Fantastic Four don’t grow as characters— it all happens off screen. The family is already perfect, which removes the core message the movie is trying to say.

When we see the characters change on screen—the best example being The Thing—it’s a blink and you miss it because the movie doesn’t want to give them an actual arc. None of the characters get arcs despite their actors’ performance being beyond worth it. “Thunderbolts’” characters are simple,broken people who are stubborn to hold on to their pain— yet the concept works. While they also don’t have individual character arcs, they have a collective arc that ties everything together. The team has something to say.

I say all of this because I loved both films. I truly do. I just wanted more from FF and I got that in “Thunderbolts.” It’s my opinion, that’s all this is. I’d be glad if you agreed, and even more glad if you disagreed. It is a debate after all.