Head-to-Head: Pumpkin spice is overrated

When Starbucks released its pumpkin spice latte in 2003, people flocked to it. It was described as nostalgic, warming and unique. Soon, online traction picked up and the latte flavor was praised all over. The famous pumpkin spice latte single-handedly changed the coffee world, which made it then rapidly grow in popularity for other businesses. The pumpkin spice concept was then stretched and eventually was turned into candles, seasonings, chips, cereal and even deodorant. The familiar scents draw you in and create a cozy atmosphere of warm cinnamon flavors to pair with cold breezy mornings.

But really, what is so interesting about pumpkin spice? The flavor has been around for years, and it still seems like people have never heard of it when August comes around. People look forward to and even prepare for the release of pumpkin spice. Their favorite part of the day is waking up and sipping on the smooth taste of pumpkin in the morning. But in reality, the flavor is hardly pumpkin to begin with. Most of the time, products do not contain pumpkin at all. When Starbucks first released the latte, it was simply a mixture of spices until 2015, when they finally introduced pumpkin puree.

Now, pumpkin spice has taken over the food world drastically as well. You find the flavor in an array of drinks and food, which in return has cheapened the idea and gotten rid of the excitement around the fall. Now, instead of it being iconic, you wonder just exactly how much more it will be advertised this year.

The romanticization of pumpkin spice has caused people to forget about the authenticity of fall; instead, it’s become more of a “necessity” than a fun, symbolic drink. Fall introduces the time for change. The leaves shift and the beautiful colors start to pop out. You’re able to dress comfortably, and you and your friends can enjoy the fall weather together. Autumn allows change to become acceptable, so why not try a different flavor of coffee this year? Pumpkin spice has made other fall flavors become hidden. Flavors like apple cider, apple chai, cinnamon and caramel are all delicious and different flavors for you to try as the season changes.

So, instead of giving in to the overly advertised pumpkin spice, pick something that’s a little different. Don’t be afraid to step out and try a new drink or treat, and who knows, maybe you’ll find your new favorite!