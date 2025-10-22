WJCU stands its ground amid Ideastream rumors

John Carroll University’s student-run radio station, WJCU 88.7 FM, is reaffirming its independence after a recent statement on Ideastream Public Media’s “The Sound of Ideas” podcast suggested the station had been approached about a potential partnership or takeover.

WJCU General Manager Jasen Sokol said there is no truth to the claim. “You may have heard that the head of Ideastream mentioned on ‘The Sound of Ideas’ earlier this week that he approached John Carroll about taking over our radio station for JazzNEO,” Sokol said in a statement to staff. “I have reached out to my entire chain of command, all the way up to the president of the university… and each of them said that they had no conversations with Ideastream.”

Sokol emphasized that WJCU has the full support of John Carroll University’s leadership and remains committed to its mission. “We have strong support from and a great relationship with our senior leadership team here at the university,” he said. “They are proud of the work we have done.”

The situation follows the recent transition of Cleveland State University’s WCSB to Ideastream, prompting speculation about the future of other local college radio stations. On Oct. 20, Cleveland Rocks hosted an event at the Beachland Ballroom featuring members of WCSB, WJCU, and WRUW, highlighting the unity and shared purpose of Cleveland’s college radio community.

Brent Brossmann, Ph.D, chair of the Tim Russert Department of Communication, underscored WJCU’s longstanding impact. “Since its founding in 1969, WJCU has been an essential part of John Carroll University,” Brossmann said. “It’s internationally recognized not only for its excellence as a college radio station, but for its unwavering commitment to community-based radio.”

WJCU continues to engage the community through initiatives such as its annual Radiothon fundraiser and Blizzard Bash, both of which have set new records in recent years.