The news that keeps us Onward On!

The Carroll News
The news that keeps us Onward On!
Since 1925
The news that keeps us Onward On!

The Carroll News
Tap here to download our app!
The news that keeps us Onward On!

The Carroll News
Categories:

WJCU stands its ground amid Ideastream rumors

Jacob Meyers, Campus Editor
Oct 22, 2025
Brian Keim
WJCU stands its ground amid a series of turns in the Cleveland radio community.

John Carroll University’s student-run radio station, WJCU 88.7 FM, is reaffirming its independence after a recent statement on Ideastream Public Media’s “The Sound of Ideas” podcast suggested the station had been approached about a potential partnership or takeover.

WJCU General Manager Jasen Sokol said there is no truth to the claim. “You may have heard that the head of Ideastream mentioned on ‘The Sound of Ideas’ earlier this week that he approached John Carroll about taking over our radio station for JazzNEO,” Sokol said in a statement to staff. “I have reached out to my entire chain of command, all the way up to the president of the university… and each of them said that they had no conversations with Ideastream.”

Sokol emphasized that WJCU has the full support of John Carroll University’s leadership and remains committed to its mission. “We have strong support from and a great relationship with our senior leadership team here at the university,” he said. “They are proud of the work we have done.”

The situation follows the recent transition of Cleveland State University’s WCSB to Ideastream, prompting speculation about the future of other local college radio stations. On Oct. 20, Cleveland Rocks hosted an event at the Beachland Ballroom featuring members of WCSB, WJCU, and WRUW, highlighting the unity and shared purpose of Cleveland’s college radio community.

Brent Brossmann, Ph.D, chair of the Tim Russert Department of Communication, underscored WJCU’s longstanding impact. “Since its founding in 1969, WJCU has been an essential part of John Carroll University,” Brossmann said. “It’s internationally recognized not only for its excellence as a college radio station, but for its unwavering commitment to community-based radio.”

WJCU continues to engage the community through initiatives such as its annual Radiothon fundraiser and Blizzard Bash, both of which have set new records in recent years.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
About the Contributors
Jacob Meyers
Jacob Meyers, Campus Editor
Jacob Meyers is the Campus Editor for The Carroll News, originally from Parma, Ohio. He is a sophomore at John Carroll University, majoring in communication with a concentration in digital media and minoring in political science and leadership development. Outside the newsroom, Jacob volunteers on Heights Now at WJCU 88.7, contributes to JCU Studios and works as the Arts Assistant for the Department of Fine and Performing Arts. In his free time, he enjoys theater, supporting Cleveland sports teams and exploring local dining. He can be reached at [email protected].
Brian Keim
Brian Keim, Editor-in-Chief
Brian Keim is the editor-in-chief for The Carroll News, hailing from Medina, Ohio. He is a senior at John Carroll University, majoring in English with a concentration in creative writing and minoring in communications with a concentration in digital media.
Often referred to as a “person” who “exists,” Brian is also involved in the JCU Improv Troupe and Blue Streaks on the Run. In his free time he allegedly considers film-watching and book-reading to be two activities that are enjoyable as well as life-changing, if you know where to look.
To request biased film opinions, haphazard Academy Award predictions, or otherwise contact Brian Keim, he can be reached at [email protected]