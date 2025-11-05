Student Government: securing our campus, building our future

John Carroll University’s Student Government turned its attention to transparency and campus well-being, reviewing the latest Title IX, Security and Bias Reports before announcing the slate of nominees for next year’s executive board.

Student Government President Ryan Moore ’26 and Vice President Mike Noonan ’26 presided over the session, emphasizing the importance of transparency and student involvement. “Our job as student leaders is to make sure our community knows what’s happening on campus, especially when it comes to safety,” Moore said. “Transparency and engagement are what keep trust strong between students and the university.”

JCUPD Chief Jeffrey Daberko presented highlights from the 2024 Annual Security and Fire Safety Report, which showed an overall decline in major crimes on campus. According to the report, there were two reports of rape, one case of stalking and three instances of motor vehicle theft in 2024, a notable decrease from 13 total incidents in 2023.

“Our goal has always been to make sure students feel safe and supported wherever they are on campus,” Daberko said. “We’re in constant communication with University Heights and Shaker Heights police, and those partnerships have really strengthened our ability to respond quickly and effectively.”

The 2024-2025 Title IX Community Report revealed that the university received 34 reports to the Title IX Office during the academic year. Of these, nine involved individuals outside the JCU community, meaning the university had no jurisdiction to investigate, though supportive measures were still offered.

The 2024-2025 Bias Report showed an increase in reporting, with the Bias Response Team receiving 45 reports over the past year, more than one-third involving concerns related to race and disability.

The Senate also passed Senate Resolution GB01-F25, which renames the position of Director of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging to Director of Student Belonging and Culture, effective Jan. 1, 2026. The resolution, introduced by Mariam Al-Saffar ’27 and sponsored by Moore and Noonan, aligns with updated university terminology emphasizing belonging and cultural development.

This also comes with the announcement of 2025-2026 Executive Board nominations.

President: Quincy Unger ’28, Joe Bilas ’27 and Mariam Al-Saffar ’27

Vice President: Abigail Walker ’27, Olivia Poghen ’27 and Liv Ziccardi ’28

Director of Business Affairs: Sydney Lockley ’27

Director of Student Organizations: Paul Oliveira ’27

Director of Student Belonging and Culture: Emarie Grange ’27

All nominees accepted their nominations and will campaign ahead of the upcoming election cycle. All undergraduate students are able to vote. A link will be sent in an email on Nov. 6. The elections will run through Nov. 7.

Moore closed the meeting by commending the candidates and encouraging continued engagement. “Leadership starts with showing up,” Moore said. “Every person who’s willing to serve is helping build the future of this campus.”