Cleveland Orchestra members visit JCU

Members of the Cleveland Orchestra, an orchestra regularly ranked within the top ten best orchestras in the world, came to JCU on Oct. 22 in preparation for the trip students would take to Severance Hall. The concert students attended on Oct. 25 was Beethoven’s “Ninth Symphony,” which had Peter Kvidera, Ph.D, Kristen Tobey, Ph.D and Lisa Ramsey, academic success advisor, singing in the Cleveland Orchestra Chorus.

This trip is sponsored by the Hopkins Endowed Share in British Literature, a fund that makes it possible to bring in Actors From the London Stage, distinguished scholars and more. It is now being extended to takinge students to art in addition to bringing art to students. Kvidera, the chair of the English Department is responsible for managing the Hopkins Endowed Share in British Literature, shared that he’d like to use this fund to “provide students an opportunity to get tickets and transportation to some of these events that they normally wouldn’t go to or have access to.” Students like Olivia Buckel ’26 experienced the Cleveland Orchestra for the first time as a result of this Hopkins Festival of the Arts trip.

Before the concert, violinist Isabel Trautwein and bassist Mark Atherton spoke with students about their love of music and shared insights into “Ode to Joy.” Beethoven’s “Ninth Symphony” sets the poem “An die Freude” (Ode to Joy) by Friedrich Schiller to music. Trautwein shared that, “when I read this poem, I can see how when we focus on joy and on brotherhood, that we’re also connected.” The finale of “Beethoven Nine” consists of a chorus singing the entirety of Schiller’s poem. Kvidera said, “There’s just so much exuberance and joy written into the music,” noting how exciting the fourth and final movement of the piece can be.

Although music is its own distinct art form, it is deeply connected with the other arts and humanities. Trautwein argued, “There’s a lot of overlap between the arts, so a musical concert like “Beethoven Nine” has a literary component, a historic component. There’s so much for students to learn what we all know, which is that everything is connected.” As a result, even students who aren’t pursuing music can get so much out of it. Atherton added that it’s important for students to take advantage of being so close to Cleveland, stating that trips like these “could really provide a lot of perspective” to students.

When asked why it’s important for students to go to events like Beethoven’s “Ninth Symphony” at Severance Hall, Kvidera answered, “It makes us better humans to appreciate and somehow to get lost in the music.” He went on to explain that art can be a response to when “we get so wound up in ourselves that we lose appreciation of what’s around us.” Kvidera shared that music and literature are incredibly interconnected because they both tell stories. As a result, many composers have set literature to music. Poets like Walt Whitman, Emily Dickinson, Schiller and Shakespeare have been put to music, with Mendelson’s incidental music for “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” being one famous example.

Although there are so many pieces to discover in classical music, many young adults feel nervous about getting into it. To this, Kvidera says, “you don’t have to know the technical matters of music” in order to appreciate classical music. Trautwein, Atherton and Kvidera all advise simply listening to classical music as much as you can and finding music that you like.

Trauwein excitedly said, “Start with YouTube, go find Vivaldi’s “Four Seasons” and put that on while you’re making lunch.” Kvidera added, “Read a little bit about the story behind it, whether it’s the composer or especially if these composers were responding to historical events,” sharing that Holst’s “The Planets” is a great place to start because of its storytelling components.

After the night with Trauwein and Atherton ended, Buckel expressed, “I think this expansion into Hopkins is really exciting.” She emphasized how much she enjoys hearing from Clevelanders involved in the arts, sharing that she loves when poets are brought to campus and would love to see novelists come, too.

The Cleveland Orchestra works hard to make music accessible for college students, providing two $15 tickets for each performance when students sign up for a student membership. For more information regarding student tickets, see the student membership portal.

Upcoming Cleveland Orchestra concerts include Alfred Hitchcock’s “Vertigo,” Dvořák’s “New World Symphony” and Beethoven’s “Fifth Symphony,” a piece that Trauwein and Atherton agreed was a great piece for people who are new to classical music. For more information regarding the Cleveland Orchestra 2025-26 season, visit their website.

For more information regarding next semester’s Hopkins Festival of the Arts events, which are open to all JCU students, or any upcoming English Department events, students can email [email protected] or see the Instagram page @englishjcu.