Michele Weiss elected mayor of University Heights

Michele Weiss, the vice mayor since 2016 and frequent rival of Mayor Michael Dylan Brennan was elected to serve as University Heights’ next mayor on Nov. 4, 2025. With 56% of the vote, Weiss beat out Democrat newcomer Chauncey Hutton, who had earned Brennan’s endorsement, along with Phillip Atkin, a builder and urban planner who formerly served on the infrastructure committee.

Weiss ran on her experience, having served on several committees. She was chair of the committee of the whole and the finance committee as well as a member of the economic development committee. Weiss also serves as the chief financial officer at The Hebrew Academy of Cleveland, the largest Jewish day school in Ohio. Weiss is a 28-year resident of University Heights and a graduate of John Carroll University’s Boler College of Business.

Often the only Republican on the city council, Weiss has forged relationships across the political spectrum, but has not been immune to partisan division. Brennan, a staunch Democrat, told The Carroll News that his relationship with Weiss had been “years and years of obstruction and personal insult.” Weiss took part in two successful efforts to censure Brennan over inappropriate language.

In October, Weiss told The Carroll News, “The rhetoric of the past few years by the current administration has divided the city. We need to remember the welcoming city that we are.” “ We need to remember the welcoming city that we are — Mayor-elect Michele Weiss

In a memo sent by Brennan to city directors and provided to The Carroll News, Brennan outlines his plan to transition to Weiss’ administration. In the memo, Brennan appoints University Heights Economic Development Director Tessa Jackson to serve as a point-person between the two administrations. Brennan said, “like my predecessor, I do not find it necessary to meet personally with the incoming mayor.” Still, Brennan commits to a smooth transition of power, and intends to compile a transition memo informing Weiss of in-progress grants, projects and priorities.

Weiss will be sworn in as mayor on Jan. 1, 2026 and will serve for four years.