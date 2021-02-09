Grasselli Library Construction

Aiden Keenan February 9, 2021 Grasselli Library has been under construction for the last few months, and the work continues. The Carroll News took an investigative look into the construction, especially on the third floor. Library staff reported that the second floor is expected to be completed by May.
Upon entering the library, guests are greeted by signs illustrating how the updates will look when completed. The current wave of construction is expected to be finished by May. (Photo by Aiden Keenan).
Piles of construction supplies lie neatly between shelves of books on the third floor. (Photo by Aiden Keenan).
Locked doors with signs warn visitors of construction areas. (Photo by Aiden Keenan).
Though visitors are not allowed inside the construction area, they can peer through the window of the aforementioned door to see the progress. (Photo by Aiden Keenan).
Insulation, ceiling tiles and garbage bags are stored behind caution tape on the third floor. (Photo by Aiden Keenan).
One of the completed spaces on the third floor includes a new table with charging outlets, offices beyond this conference room and a dry erase wall. (Photo by Aiden Keenan).
