February curated playlist

This month’s playlist is full of feel-good beats and trickling lyrical romance. It’s folk-rock with a touch of pop. Sit back and enjoy this loved-up playlist.

Why are the majority of the songs about love? Maybe because the feeling of love is one of the most instinctual, raw emotions people feel. Love can be messy, it can keep you up at night, it can be the most euphoric feeling people experience. Playing the perfect love-themed playlist this weekend is a romantic way to channel more of that energy for yourself or to share it with someone else. Enjoy February’s curated playlist, lovebirds:

“Conversations In The Dark” by John Legend

“London, After the Rain” by High Highs

“Godspeed” by Frank Ocean

“TRUE” by SYML

“Sweetly” by The Show Ponies

“Too Good” by Arlo Parks

“Mean It” by Lauv and LANY

“Northern Wind” by City and Colour

“Push Me” by Moglii and Panama

“Arms Tonite” by Mother Mother

“Unknown Legend Girl” by Ethansroom

“Bulletproof Weeks” by Matt Nathanson

“The Bones” by Maren Morris and Hozier

“Jumper” by Kina Grannis

“Jealous” by Eyedress

“Lover” by Taylor Swift

“Last July” by Trey Gruber

“New Flesh” by Current Joy

“Sigh No More” by Mumford & Sons

“Wait a Minute!” by WILLOW

“Better” by Khalid

“Love Song” by Tesla

“First Day of My Life” by Bright Eyes

“And the Boys” by Angus & Julia Stone

“Groovy Kind of Love” by Phil Collins