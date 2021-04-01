April Curated Playlist

This month, Arts & Life Editor Ella Schuellerman compiled an upbeat and spunky playlist that is ready to brighten anyone’s day.

Ella Schuellerman, Arts & Life Editor
April 1, 2021

Listen up, get up and start moving! Spring is back, and it’s packing a refreshing punch. It’s safe to say that everyone is feeling the surge of energy and optimism as the days get warmer and the nights get shorter. Play our April curated playlist, rain or shine, because these songs will brighten anyone’s day. 

  1. “Amadeus” by Family and Friends
  2. “Let Go” by Chris Watts
  3. “Getting to Getting” by Alt Bloom
  4. “Bystander” by Cool Sounds
  5. “Anything for You” by Chelsea Cutler
  6. “Wild at Heart” by Anthem Academy
  7. “People Need A Melody” by The Head and The Heart
  8. “I Will Wait”  by Mumford & Sons
  9. “Heartbreak Weather” by Niall Horan
  10. “Time online” by Nightly
  11. “Friend of Nothing” by Together Pangea
  12. “YOU” by Morgan Saint
  13. “Stay Gold” by First Aid Kit
  14. “Only Human” by Woodlock
  15. “Keep the Blues Away” by Caamp
  16. “Live and Let Live” by Robin Schulz, featuring Sam Martin
  17. “Hard Times” by Paramore
  18. “Away” by Vacations
  19. “Never Loved Me” by Griffin Oskar
  20. “Side Eyes” by Awfbeat
  21. “Smooth Sailin’” by Leon Bridges
  22. “Buttercup” by Jack Stauber
  23. “Eden’s House” by Milky Chance, featuring Ladysmith Black Mambazo
  24. “Yellow” by Coldplay
  25. “We’re Not Just Friends” by Parks, Squares and Alleys
  26. “You (Acoustic)” by benny blanco, Marshmello and Vance Joy

 

 