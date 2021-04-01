April Curated Playlist
April 1, 2021
Listen up, get up and start moving! Spring is back, and it’s packing a refreshing punch. It’s safe to say that everyone is feeling the surge of energy and optimism as the days get warmer and the nights get shorter. Play our April curated playlist, rain or shine, because these songs will brighten anyone’s day.
- “Amadeus” by Family and Friends
- “Let Go” by Chris Watts
- “Getting to Getting” by Alt Bloom
- “Bystander” by Cool Sounds
- “Anything for You” by Chelsea Cutler
- “Wild at Heart” by Anthem Academy
- “People Need A Melody” by The Head and The Heart
- “I Will Wait” by Mumford & Sons
- “Heartbreak Weather” by Niall Horan
- “Time online” by Nightly
- “Friend of Nothing” by Together Pangea
- “YOU” by Morgan Saint
- “Stay Gold” by First Aid Kit
- “Only Human” by Woodlock
- “Keep the Blues Away” by Caamp
- “Live and Let Live” by Robin Schulz, featuring Sam Martin
- “Hard Times” by Paramore
- “Away” by Vacations
- “Never Loved Me” by Griffin Oskar
- “Side Eyes” by Awfbeat
- “Smooth Sailin’” by Leon Bridges
- “Buttercup” by Jack Stauber
- “Eden’s House” by Milky Chance, featuring Ladysmith Black Mambazo
- “Yellow” by Coldplay
- “We’re Not Just Friends” by Parks, Squares and Alleys
- “You (Acoustic)” by benny blanco, Marshmello and Vance Joy
