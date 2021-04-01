This month, Arts & Life Editor Ella Schuellerman compiled an upbeat and spunky playlist that is ready to brighten anyone’s day.

Listen up, get up and start moving! Spring is back, and it’s packing a refreshing punch. It’s safe to say that everyone is feeling the surge of energy and optimism as the days get warmer and the nights get shorter. Play our April curated playlist, rain or shine, because these songs will brighten anyone’s day.