A lookback on Octobers

“…somehow you find yourself in the middle of October of your senior year a completely different person from your first-year…”

Aiden Keenan ‘22 and Ray Flannery ‘22, both first-years at the time, pose after their first collegiate speech and debate tournament at the University of Akron in Oct. 2018. (Photo by Aiden Keenan ‘22).

It’s my senior year. Especially considering that I lost nine months of my in-person JCU tenure to COVID precautions, I have been reflecting a lot on the change that occurs in just one year. Years compound upon one another, though, and somehow you find yourself in the middle of October of your senior year a completely different person from your first-year at JCU. Check out these photos, each from a different October in my JCU undergraduate career. I encourage you to reflect on your own experiences!

We would love to hear from you and see any photos you want to share with us. Reach out to Aiden Keenan ‘22, our photo editor, at [email protected] to discuss features in a future edition!