Since 1925
Categories:

Eureka! Crowley’s Dive Bar comes to Fairmount Circle

John Carroll introduces an alumni-owned bar to the campus community
Grace Sherban, Editor-in-Chief
Feb 11, 2025
Carmen Ferrante
Crowley’s Dive Bar first opened its doors in Eastlake, Ohio in 2023

Crowley’s, an Irish and Croatian dive bar known for its smash burgers, will be opening a location on Fairmount Circle in summer 2025. According to a video posted on the official John Carroll University Instagram, the bar will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. At 10 p.m., the restaurant will convert into a fully operational bar for students 21 years and up.

Founded in 2023 by McPat Coyne, Seamus Coyne, David Bartulovic and Brendan Kearney, Crowley’s serves smash burgers, wings, chili, hot dogs and gyros. They are also known for their extensive beer selection. 

The bar is named after Thomas Crowley, an Irishman who was killed in 1995 while fighting in the Croatian War of Independence. This blend of cultures defines the aesthetics of the restaurant’s locations Eastlake, Kirtland and soon-to-be Painesville. The University Heights restaurant will serve as the restaurant’s fourth location and mark the return of the alumni owners to the Heights community. 

With the closest bar to JCU being O’Reilly’s Pub & Grille, which is approximately a 19-minute walk that necessitates crossing Warrensville Center Road, the placement on Fairmount Circle next to Huntington Bank offers students a closer alternative. 

Lily Panning ’26 told The Carroll News, “It is going to be convenient having something so close. You don’t need to walk a significant distance or cross a busy street or figure out a ride somewhere where the driver may not be sober.”

John Oliverio ’25 reiterated this sentiment when he said, “Genuinely, I think having a bar on campus closer to dorms and stuff will be pretty good for the student body. No risks for Ubering or drunk driving and other associated risks.” 

While it is still to be determined whether or not students can pay with their meal plan, students are optimistic about this possibility. Sarah Hastings ’26 said, “It will be a great place to be able to have more variety in our meal plans alongside making it a great place to hangout with friends and other JCU community members on the weekends.”

More details surrounding the renovation and meal plans are still to be determined.

About the Contributor
Grace Sherban
Grace Sherban, Editor-in-Chief
Editor-in-Chief Grace Sally Sherban was born in the early hours on Tuesday May 20, 2003. She spent most of her childhood hooting, hollering and joshing around while constantly reading and watching movies in between. She continues to do much of the same now while double majoring in Communications and English so she stays busy between all the hooting, hollering, joshing around, listening to herself talk, class, walking in the rain and work. Grace’s biggest goal in life is to write a comprehensive novel about the 1955 Academy Awards Best Actress race and its implications on the movie industry. To request the slideshow on the 1955 Academy Awards Best Actress race, she can be reached at [email protected]