A weekend with the bros

As+people+explored+the+woods%2C+the+boat+remained+docked+on+the+shore+in+the+afternoon+sun.

Aiden Keenan

As people explored the woods, the boat remained docked on the shore in the afternoon sun.

Aiden Keenan, Photo Editor
April 28, 2022

Folks, it’s almost the end of the semester. Papers are piling up, exams are sneaking around the corner and last-minute clubs demand so much attention. This past weekend, the students of Delta Tau Delta Fraternity visited Cambridge, Ohio, for their semesterly brotherhood retreat. This gave them all the perfect opportunity to enjoy company, get some fresh air and recenter themselves before finals. Check out how they enjoyed the weekend!

After a two-hour drive, everyone arrived at the AirBnB in Cambridge. (Aiden Keenan)
Aiden Keenan ‘22 and Jaret Fowler ‘25 enjoy some fresh air and sunshine on a rowboat. (Aiden Keenan)
A playground, basketball court and firepit entertained the students outside the back of the house while providing a beautiful view of the water. (Aiden Keenan)
Aiden Keenan ‘22, Jack Gardner ‘23, Jaret Fowler ‘25 and Noah Shenigo ‘23 pose during a morning hike, coffee in hand. (Aiden Keenan)
In between games, stories and time together, a few of the guys found some time to explore the woods. Here, a tree lays across a small stream. (Aiden Keenan)
As people explored the woods, the boat remained docked on the shore in the afternoon sun.