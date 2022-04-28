A weekend with the bros

Folks, it’s almost the end of the semester. Papers are piling up, exams are sneaking around the corner and last-minute clubs demand so much attention. This past weekend, the students of Delta Tau Delta Fraternity visited Cambridge, Ohio, for their semesterly brotherhood retreat. This gave them all the perfect opportunity to enjoy company, get some fresh air and recenter themselves before finals. Check out how they enjoyed the weekend!
