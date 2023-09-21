City council candidate Hallie Turnberrez shares insights on Heights Forward joint venture

Election season is once again coming up. On Nov. 7, voters can render their verdicts on local and statewide issues most important to them. University Heights is no different and will face its own choices in our unique age.

This election cycle, there are a group of candidates who are running for University Heights City Council on what appears to be a joint venture, all with the support of Mayor Michael Dylan Brennan in common. The website for “Heights Forward” offered nothing more than a reminder to vote early (beginning Oct. 11t), along with the names and information of the four Heights Forward candidates: Jonathan A. Bartell, Micah Maliskas, Dr. Alicia Sloan and Hallie Shalev Turnberrez.

Of the members listed above, Turnberrez decided to run for University Heights City Council because the “…[the] city needs fresh energy and new ideas, yet there aren’t a lot of younger folks involved in our city government (despite the fact that we have a pretty young city).”

Turnberrez insists“[she] felt there was a gap [she] can help fill.” She looks forward to using her passions and skill set to increase community advocacy.

The website for these candidates lacked complete information about the origins of Height’s Forward. Turnberrez clarified that “‘Heights Forward’ was built after four challengers (herself included) came together to talk about ideas for improving our city.”

She adds that “…we [the challengers] each have a different focus, but [she] thinks that highlights our strength as a group.”

Running for office is one challenge. Actually serving in that post is a different hurdle altogether. With this in mind, I asked Turnberrez what her priorities would be if elected to the council. She asserted that “we need to address our waste collection issues; our system is inefficient, costly and environmentally damaging.

If she is elected, Turnberrez also looks forward to possibly transforming Wiley Middle School into a community center.

Relationship building is a central component of a councilperson. Regarding this topic, Turnberrez explained that [she] really enjoys the process of problem-solving, [and] that [they] have a lot of dispute resolution experience as an attorney.”

She feels that “…building good working relationships boils down to (1) respecting the democratic process; and (2) being passionate enough to put in the work and try new things.”

Turnberrez claims those are their “…strong suits, and [she’d] love the opportunity to use them to better our community.”

John Carroll Students want to know how those elected in our community will help serve us. Turnberrez is vocal about listening to students–after all, JCU is the city’s namesake

She states that ” [she] knows students are frustrated with our waste-collection system, and [they] think we need to build a stronger connection between city gov and the students,” claiming that “this starts with accessibility.” Turnberrez finishes by stating that we need a “…non-stuffy avenue for students to connect with city representatives and to be heard.”

Remember, the deadline to register to vote is Oct. 10. Election Day is Nov. 7. You can check your voter registration status at the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections website: https://boe.cuyahogacounty.gov/. You can also learn more about the ‘Heights Forward’ candidates at: https://www.universityheightsforward.com/

No matter who you support or how politically active you may consider yourself, make sure to vote in your local elections.