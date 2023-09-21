Tate’s Takeaways: McCarthy launches an impeachment inquiry

On Sept. 12, Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy launched an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden. The focus of this inquiry was centered around President Biden’s family’s business dealings, a contentious and divisive move that set the stage for an interesting week in American politics.

Things did not look good for the Biden family on Sept. 14 when Hunter Biden found himself indicted on federal firearms charges following failed plea bargain negotiations. This can only be described as a messy and turbulent week for the Biden’s.

While Time labeled this impeachment inquiry as a surprising move, it is essential to remember it is quite the opposite. From the moment McCarthy was voted in as Speaker of the House, mind you after a grueling 15-ballot ordeal, it was clear that he was at the whims of the extreme right. MaCarthy’s power was compromised and the pressure to get Biden out of office was mounting.

This impeachment inquiry only confirms suspicions that he is indebted to the far-right faction within his party, a fact that left him with limited autonomy and compelled him to navigate treacherous political waters. It was not a question of if McCarthy would head the calls of the far right, but rather it was a question of when.



In hindsight, it is clear that McCarthy made significant concessions to secure his role as Speaker. One such concession, as reported by Axios, involved changes to the process of removing the speaker from their position. Now, the motion to vacate the speaker’s chair only requires one vote, underscoring the fragility of McCarthy’s leadership.

He struggled to consolidate support within his caucus and it comes as no surprise that he now finds himself beholden to the extreme right within the House. To maintain his title as Speaker of the House, he must continuously appease this faction, a situation that has undoubtedly influenced his recent actions.

In his address, McCarthy asserted, “We have uncovered serious and credible allegations into President Biden’s conduct. Taken together, these allegations paint a picture of a culture of corruption surrounding the Biden family.”

McCarthy further claimed, “These are allegations of abuse of power, obstruction and corruption, and they warrant further investigation by the House of Representatives.”

The question that arises is whether the purpose and intention of presidential impeachment should extend to digging up potentially damaging information about the sitting president’s family, especially in the absence of concrete evidence to justify such an intrusion. Furthermore, are the President’s professional duties compromised by the dealings of his family members? Maybe so, but where’s the evidence?

There are no grounds for impeachment. There has been no credible evidence released that would justify these actions. Up until recent years, impeachments have been extremely rare, with only three presidents being impeached by the house over the past 250 years.

It is evident that this situation is a direct consequence of the high degree of political polarization that has gripped our nation. McCarthy is assuaging his caucus with a ceremonial step. His reliance on factions in his party to maintain his leadership position has exacerbated this polarization and fueled actions that many find disappointing.

However, McCarthy feels he is doing​​ “the right thing to do for the American people.” I guess he is right if the “the right thing” is undermining the authority of a sitting president and increasing political division.

He went on to add, “And you know what, if it takes a fight, we’ll have a fight.” I would urge McCarthy to realize that the fight needs to be against political polarization.

The impeachment inquiry into President Biden and the targeting of his family’s business dealings represent a troubling turn of events in American politics. While the motivations behind these actions may vary, the impact on our political landscape is undeniable. As Americans, we must continue to scrutinize such developments and reflect on their implications for our democracy and the future of our nation. We need to unite and remember how to respect our neighbors and fellow citizens.