A couple of weeks ago, World Editor Tate Farinacci started to reflect on the stoics, the stoic virtues, and applying them to his own life. Those original columns can be found here, and here.

Now, Dr. Nathan Jun of the philosophy department joins Tate and Michael Walsh to dive deeper into the stoic virtues, modern stoicism, myths and misconceptions of stoicism, and so much more. The newest episode of The Carroll News’ podcast “Behind The Headlines” can be found here.