Tate’s Takeaways: Embracing the beauty of an early morning routine

In the past, my sleep schedule lacked discipline. I would go to bed at random hours and wake up when the need arose. The lack of consistency left me feeling miserable. However, everything changed during the final months of my senior year in high school when I stumbled upon the beauty of waking up early which, I soon discovered, necessitated going to bed early.

It’s essential to clarify that adopting this early-morning routine isn’t a walk in the park; it’s quite the opposite. Maintaining such a disciplined schedule requires unwavering commitment. I’ve undoubtedly missed out on events and opportunities along the way, but that doesn’t concern me as much anymore. The joy of waking up early has become a daily treasure, and those first hours of the day, when the world is almost still, are invaluable to me. Witnessing the sunrise each day has become a source of motivation and inspiration.

Picture this: you’re comfortably cocooned in a blissful realm of slumber and, suddenly, your phone’s alarm pierces through the silence, demanding that you begin your day. The temptation to hit the snooze button and linger in bed is almost irresistible. But is that the right choice?

Marcus Aurelius, the Emperor of Rome from 161 AD until his death in 180, once wrote in his “Meditations” that when we confront such moments, we should ask ourselves, “Is this what I was created for? To huddle under the blankets and stay warm?”

I believe one effective way to make the transition to early mornings is to craft a realistic morning routine that obligates you to leave the comfort of your bed. For me, that involves journaling and going to the gym. The anticipation of these activities serves as my driving force to rise and shine.

Morning routines are a well-known trait of successful individuals. Researcher Randall Bell, in his studies, found that the likelihood of becoming a millionaire increases by 206% if you begin your day by making your bed. Among the prosperous individuals he studied, they all shared one habit: waking up three hours before their official workday commences.

On a more solemn note, it’s vital to remember that each day is a gift with no guarantee of a wake-up call. Acknowledging this should instill a sense of urgency to seize the day.

Embracing an early morning routine requires determination, but the rewards are immeasurable. The serene moments before the world awakens, the inspiration of a new sunrise and the purposeful start to the day all make the effort worthwhile. So, set your alarm, make a commitment to yourself and experience the beauty of an early morning routine that can transform your life.