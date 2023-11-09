Police activity near JCU: South Euclid in October

Visit this link to learn more information about criminal activity around South Euclid.

Looking back on October, the South Euclid Police Department (SEPD) was extremely busy addressing a series of issues within the community. From vehicle thefts and shoplifting to domestic disturbance reports and property damage, this has presented city officials and even residents with some challenges in regard to safety. Here is a highlight of some instances that occurred over the last month.

Oct. 1:



Police received a phone call about a stolen firearm from an unlocked vehicle at the Uptown Mart Convenience Store on Mayfield Rd. The victim ran into the store to purchase a few items and left the firearm between the driver’s seat and center console. The store provided SEPD with security footage to aid in their investigation.

Oct. 4:



A man’s vehicle was stolen while inside the BP gas station on Monticello Blvd. It was later found abandoned and on fire in Cleveland.

Oct. 5:

A man was detained by Walmart staff for shoplifting $260 of merchandise. He was charged with theft, issued a criminal trespass warning and released.

Oct. 7:



SEPD took care of a call at Afrika Taste and Lounge for an incident involving a man pointing a gun at another male. The victim didn’t want to pursue criminal charges or file a written statement against the suspect.

Oct. 9:



Giant Eagle Loss Prevention reported having a male detained for stealing $366 worth of groceries. He was cited for theft and issued a criminal trespass warning for Giant Eagle.

A male informed SEPD that he was a victim of fraud. His bank account was missing $4,000 and he found out that money was withdrawn in person at two different locations. Whoever made these withdrawals identified themself by using his name and driver’s license.

Oct. 12:



SEPD received a phone call about a group of juveniles who were kicking in the bottom panel of a resident’s screen door. Police were unable to locate the group upon checking the area. The estimated damage cost is $600.

Oct. 17:



Authorities responded to a scene where two juveniles were fighting. It was determined that one struck the other and neither the juveniles nor their guardians wished to pursue charges. The incident will be handled internally through the juveniles’ school district.

Oct. 18:



A woman reported domestic violence against her husband to SEPD. She stated she filed for divorce. When the husband found out the woman acquired an attorney, he became aggressive with her. She only wished to put a statement on file with the police for now.

Oct. 20:



A male and female called from the Walmart parking lot to report the female’s car was attempted to be broken into. Prior to police arriving, the suspect left the scene. After further investigation, it was discovered that the suspect was on-scene with a stolen vehicle that was involved with car thefts in Lyndhurst and Mayfield Heights.

Oct. 21:



A female from South Euclid called police after discovering her vehicle had been stolen from her driveway. The keys were not left in the vehicle and she wasn’t sure if it was unlocked. An investigation is ongoing.

Oct. 23:



A woman had the rear window of her car broken out sometime overnight by an unknown person. She estimates the cost of repairs to be $200. Police are currently investigating.