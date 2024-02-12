PODCAST: Philosophy for living well with Dr. Nathan Jun

Welcome to Beyond the Quad, where we venture beyond the typical college experience to offer valuable insights that empower students to cultivate happier and more purposeful lives. Picture JCU’s iconic main quad, surrounded by residence halls and dotted with hammocks and frisbees—it’s the heart of the student community…But there’s more to life than that. There’s more to learn.

Join us in season one as we connect with seasoned experts and delve into thought-provoking conversations with current college students. This podcast is your ultimate guide for enriching your college journey outside the classroom.

In Episode #1, “Philosophy to Live Well,’ Tate speaks with Dr. Nathan Jun, a visiting assistant professor of philosophy at John Carroll University, on how we can apply philosophy to live better lives. Tate and Dr. Jun discuss why we should care about philosophy, the meaning of meaning, knowledge, love, and so much more. The link to listen is embedded in this story!