How to prevent yourself from being a victim of carjacking

This article lists statistics about vehicle thefts and carjackings, as well as ways to prevent yourself from having your vehicle stolen while parked and on the road.

From a young age, many have heard about the importance of public safety, likely emphasized multiple times through parents, guardians, lessons in grade school and even JCUPD security alerts.

Whether walking across campus to get to class, running through the neighborhoods around John Carroll or sitting on Hamlin Quad and enjoying the beautiful weather, it’s important to always be conscious of your surroundings.

This mindfulness not only concerns physical well-being but also one’s vehicle. According to a WKYC Cleveland article that was published in July 2023, there were 3,480 cars stolen from the Cleveland area alone. Of note, many of these vehicles were Kias and Hyundais. During the first half of 2023, there was a 98% increase in vehicle thefts from the previous year. Those include theft of vehicles while they’re parked, catalytic converter thefts, as well as carjackings, where cars are stolen while actually on the road.

CBS News states the most popular methods of carjacking. One way is approaching the vehicle and demanding occupants to leave. Another is deliberately causing an accident so the car can be taken while the driver is assessing the damage. Some carjackings involve scaring victims with some sort of weapon to ensure they hand their vehicle over.

One example of an armed carjacking is a recent incident that occurred on Glendale Ave. in Toledo toward the beginning of 2024.

An article from WTOL 11 states that just before 3:00 a.m. on Jan. 16, Toledo Police responded to a scene where a man was suffering from a gunshot wound to his lower leg. He informed officers that he was shot after being carjacked. No description of a suspect or vehicle was provided in a police blotter from Toledo Police.

Rasmia Alnadi ‘27 ensures that she looks out for herself and others when it comes to safety so there is an adequate amount of readiness in the event the unexpected is experienced.

She told The Carroll News “I believe we should take as many precautions as we can, share experiences that previously brought us a sense of awareness and do our part of good in looking out for one another. If this happened to someone I know, it would be difficult to leave their side. Support systems are crucial to get through scenarios like this, but so is regulation through institutions like ours taking good measures.”

Alnadi continued with “This is the type of experience I feel you really wouldn’t know how you would truly react unless you were put in the position. Rationally speaking for myself, I know a lack of safety [and] security would follow me everywhere. You can always tell people to take precautions, especially as a woman, by carrying mini self-defense supplies such as mace. But, at the end of the day, you’re outnumbered when a gun is involved, unless you carry [one] of course.”

The Insurance Information Institute has a list of useful pieces of advice on how to prevent carjackings from happening in the first place. This includes always having a mobile cell phone charged and handy to report the incident to the police. Avoid being alone in a vehicle in certain areas such as high-crime neighborhoods, isolated roads, and intersections, as well as empty areas of parking lots. Park in well-lit areas. Never sit in a car with a door unlocked or window rolled down. Most importantly, be aware of your surroundings.

In addition, be aware of the methods carjackers use to target people. This includes bumping cars, pretending to be stranded motorists, or flashing lights as if something is wrong with the car they want to take. Victims who are unaware of these signs are tempted to pull over, only to have their car taken. If you witness suspicious activity, stay inside with the windows and doors locked and try to drive to the nearest police station to get help.

During the 2022-2023 academic year, there was a significant increase in vehicle and catalytic converter thefts in the Cleveland area. JCU’s campus was a target of crime several times throughout that period, causing the JCU community to receive many security alerts via email by JCUPD.

On Sept. 4, 2022, students were informed about a vehicle that was stolen from the Green Road/JFX parking lot. On Dec. 12, all students, staff and faculty found out that catalytic converters were taken from three cars while parked on campus over the course of three weeks.

In March 2023, four security alerts were issued by JCUPD. The first one on March 4 detailed a vehicle that was stolen from the JFX commuter lot. Another was released on March 6 regarding a second vehicle that was stolen from the same lot. A third one came on March 17, alerting the public that a catalytic converter was taken from a car parked in the Dolan East Lot. The last alert on March 21 notified students and faculty/staff about an attempted car theft at the Grasselli Library gravel lot.

CNET has the following advice for protecting a vehicle while it’s parked, as well as the property that’s inside. Keep doors and windows closed and locked at all times. Don’t leave the keys in the car since anyone can get in and drive away. Never leave the vehicle running while unattended, even if it’s only for a minute or two. Try to park the car in well-lit areas and spots that have security cameras above them.

Store valuables in the trunk instead of leaving them in the front seat. Consider investing in wheel locks to ensure no one steals the tires. Use the vehicle’s built-in alarm system to deter thieves. Invest in safety devices such as a steering wheel lock and immobilizer. Buy insurance for the car because if the worst happens, compensation will take place for losses and damages.

If you witness a carjacking or vehicle theft, whether the attempt was successful or not, call the police right away. Try to get the license plate number on the stolen or getaway vehicle and a description of the suspect. Make sure the victim is okay. These actions can make a huge difference for law enforcement officials in recovering the vehicles involved and making an arrest.

You never think something like this will ever happen to you until it does.