If coming back to school from break and St. Patricks Day has you down, get a head start on planning for next year by taking this quick quiz!

What spring break destination should you go to next year? Loading... There was an error. Please try again. 5 Total Questions Start Quiz Quiz Complete Loading... Calculating Results... Your Quiz result is: Retake Quiz Question 1/5 What is the goal of a break/vacation? Party it up Get tan Explore somewhere new Experience a new culture Make money Catch up on sleep Submit Question 2/5 What music artist comprises a large amount of your spring break playlist? Pitbull ABBA Noah Kahan Renee Rapp Jimmy Buffett Submit Question 3/5 When deciding where to go, what matters most to you? Budget Culture Amount of partying How tan to get Being outside Wait I'm going somewhere? Submit Question 4/5 Did the groundhog lie? Yes 100% No, he was totally right Why would I take my weather from a groundhog? Global warming is making the groundhog irrelevant idc man Submit Question 5/5 What app do you spend most of your time on? Canvas Snapchat TikTok Instagram Google Maps Games Submit