Since 1925
QUIZ: Which pair of g sherb’s shoes are you?

Grace Sherban and Evan RichwalskyApr 12, 2024
A+sampling+of+the+many+shoes+of+g+sherbs.
Grace Sherban
A sampling of the many shoes of g sherbs.
Have you ever looked down at another person’s shoes and wondered, “Hm? If I was a pair of shoes, which pair would I be?” The quizzes of The Carroll News never fail to answer the hard-hitting questions. Take the quiz to find out which pair of shoes you are in Managing Editor Grace Sherban’s collection.

Which pair of g sherb's shoes are you?

