University Heights March police blotter

Radio reports for crime in University Heights

Throughout March, the University Heights Police Department (UHPD) has endured a lot to keep the community safe. From a series of store thefts and vehicle break-ins to deceased bodies and dealing with assault incidents, first responders are doing the best they can to conduct effective investigations and resolve situations accordingly.

March 3:



A resident on Washington Blvd. reported that her 2024 Chevy was taken from a previous partner without permission and wasn’t returned for several hours. The driver was arrested and charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

March 9:



Police responded to the Target on Cedar Rd. for a theft of household appliances. When authorities arrived, the suspects had already fled the scene in a white sedan. The total amount that was stolen was $1,030 in merchandise. When the suspects were confronted by Target security, they abandoned the goods and fled. Information was gathered and a report was taken.

March 10:



On the night of March 10, officials were dispatched to the Huntington Green Apartments on Kerwin Rd. for a report of a damaged car that was attempted to be stolen. The victim stated that a window was broken and his debit card was taken from his 2020 Kia Forte. After police left the scene, more cars were reported to have damage. Officers spoke to three other victims. A female reported that belongings were taken from her 2014 Honda Accord after the rear window was busted. A male who drives a 2017 Toyota Corolla reported a damaged rear passenger window. Another female told police that her window was broken and several items were missing from her 2024 Toyota Corolla Cross. An investigation of all these thefts has been initiated.

March 11:



A resident of the 13700 block of Cedar Rd. called UHPD to report an armed male arguing with a female, who is an ex-girlfriend. The male had broken into her house, assaulted her with his hands and threatened her with a gun. Police later located the male at the University Heights Library and arrested him. The victim didn’t suffer from any visible injuries.

March 16:



Just before 1:00 p.m. on March 21, security from the Heinen’s on South Green Blvd. came to UHPD to report a theft that occurred on March 16 where $63 of fish and steak was taken. Information was gathered and an investigation is underway.

March 18:



Authorities were dispatched to the Target on Cedar Rd. because of a male who was seen shoplifting. Reportedly, the suspect took Red Bull and a coffee machine before fleeing in a gold van, which was pulled over on Silsby Rd. He was taken into custody without incident and the stolen merchandise was recovered.

March 21:



Police were dispatched to the Hampton Manor Apartments on Cedar Rd. due to a vehicle that sustained damage. After officers arrived, it was discovered that the rear driver-side window was broken and removed from a 2020 Ford Fusion. There was no personal property taken from inside of the car. An investigation is being conducted.

March 22:



UHPD received the report of a vehicle that was in a single-car accident. While on the scene, police saw a car that had left the roadway, struck a fire hydrant and hit several pieces of construction equipment at the intersection of South Green Rd. and University Pkwy. A woman admitted to being the driver and was arrested for driving under the influence while failing to control her vehicle.

March 23:



Police and fire were called to the 2400 block of Edgerton Rd. for an unresponsive male. He was discovered lying on the floor on the upstairs level of the home unresponsive and not breathing. It is believed that the cause was a drug overdose. The male was transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead. Evidence was collected and an investigation is underway.

March 24:



A resident from the 13000 block of Cedar Rd. called 911 to report her child’s father assaulting her. She was charged with misuse of the 911 system since confessed that the incident didn’t actually occur. The woman was given a ticket and a mandatory court date.

March 25:



UHPD was dispatched to the 3800 block of Bushnell Rd. to help the fire department perform life-saving procedures on an unresponsive elderly male. The male was pronounced deceased at the scene and the body was transported to a funeral home after the completion of an investigation.

March 26:



Officials responded to the Target on Cedar Rd. for a report of theft. They were informed that two suspects loaded a shopping cart with $1,100 worth of merchandise and walked out of the store without paying. The suspects fled in a light blue Mitsubishi. The detective bureau is investigating.