“Theology of the Body”: The drag alternative dialogue

At 6:00 p.m. on Friday, April 5, members of the Knights of Columbus Council 8320 (John Carroll University) and Agape met to discuss a dialogue around chastity, sexuality, and Catholic beliefs. Despite the polarization of this topic, KoC 8320 President and Council Grand Knight Richard Grasso ‘24 stressed this discussion is not to “attack, but rather to provide an alternative Catholic perspective” on a topic that should be tackled in a loving manner.

Though this was an officially sanctioned discussion on the university campus, the Fariccini family, including their 5 children, and led by Mrs. Faricinni, took to the public thoroughfare outside of Biggby Coffee on John Carroll Boulevard, asking passersby to “Honk for Catholic Values.” She also stated that she was warned of the event by a JCU Staff member.

Their protests garnered a plethora of interest from the university, as students, and some staff, such as Vice President Peck were asked to take a look at the scene.

To quote one of the younger and unnamed Faricinni “We partake in Rosary prayer groups, such as America needs Fatima, about every month… praying for the conversion of America.”

Mrs. Faricinni stated to round out the discussion that overall she and her family support “traditional values, and traditional marriage”.

One student, Paul Overa ‘27, mentioned that “On one hand, they said that God loves all people, but this is a direct attack on the Queer community, and they are being hypocritical themselves, and they can’t say God loves everyone, and support hypocritical policies. The Drag Queen show is not hurting anyone.”

Back on campus, Grasso, along with Melina Shultz ‘24 (both of whom are deeply involved in Catholic catechism on campus felt a need to discuss outside of the panel at the “Gender as Power & Performance”. Hosted by the Gender, Sexuality, & Women’s Studies; Peace, Justice, & Human Rights; Political Science and Sociology & Criminology Departments, this event facilitated three drag performers, and a combination of both John Carroll and outside experts who discussed the modern state of, as well as the rationale for drag, as an expression of gender, sex, and the self.

From a Catholic perspective, according to Grasso and Shultz, the show and panel being performed were an “incomplete dialogue” around such expression, and as such, they wished to add their perspective; a religious one to the wider discussion we are having at John Carroll.

First, the fourteen participants were led in a Rosary prayer, which took up the first third of the presentation. Intended for both the events and the Catholic population struggling with their identity broadly, the rosary prayer was meant to ground the conversation in faith and start the talk in the right spirit.

Next, Grasso and Shultz gave a presentation, called “Theology and Body”, which cited the “Rosarium Virginis Mariae,” an Apostolic letter written by St. John Paul II, alongside some of his other writings, including a video presentation from Ascension Presents on “Sexuality, Gender & Discovering Catholicism”. This video, from a Catholic struggling with his gender dysphoria and sexuality, contextualizes how Catholics should aspire to discuss and act when it comes to the discussion of sexuality and gender.

In the presentation, Shultz mentioned that “we are human, beautiful and made in his image” and that this is the groundwork on which the conversation around sexuality and gender.

In this context, both “sexuality and gender are different” Shultz said, but also they are “inseparable.”

In this same vein, the video by Ascension Presents discussed in his own words, the life of Hudson, whose “story relives how those who have homosexual or LGBT attractions are still sons and daughters of God first” and his “desire to love Christ.” Throughout the video, Hudson’s choice of religious life, over his homosexuality is stressed by being accepting of his identity but placing priority on his religion.

In both of these conversations, as well as the final section of the dialogue, a question-and-answer section, the speakers and the attendees stressed one keynote: loving personal reflection is key. So on discussions of chastity, homosexuality, and gender topics, the idea is and continues to be that Catholics look to scripture and expertise to guide the everyday discussion of and reaction to these different perspectives – and to answer them as accepting but firm Catholics.

When discussing particular scriptures, Grasso reflected on 1 Corinthians 13:1, and that this letter specifically references the ”desire to speak what we see as the truth based on our faith with love.”

In combination with this view, Grasso also pointed out that after the “Theology of the Body” discussion, the Vatican released the “Declaration of the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith ‘Dignitas Infinita’ on Human Dignity” on Monday, April 8, which discusses much of what Shultz and viewed as key to human dignity, including the inviolable “individual substance” of the person.

In the end, despite the conversation being held away from the drag show in Little Martinello Theatre, the goal was to create a community dialogue. Since both organizations seek to hold more events on campus, it seems more and more likely that perhaps in our one community, these dialogues can happen together, as a true conversation.