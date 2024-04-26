QUIZ: Which JCU bike are you?

Have you ever walked by a bike rack while meandering around campus and thought, “Hey! If I was a bike, which bike would I be?” The quizzes of The Carroll News aim to answer pressing questions such as this one. Take the quiz below to explore the inner workings of your parietal lobe to gather a deeper understanding and appreciation of the bikes located on campus.

Which JCU bike are you? Loading... There was an error. Please try again. 7 Total Questions Start Quiz Quiz Complete Loading... Calculating Results... Your Quiz result is: Retake Quiz Question 1/7 What is your preferred mode of transportation? Pogo stick Slip-n-Slide School bus Horseback A free-roaming ferris wheel Submit Question 2/7 What is your second preferred mode of transportation? Backhoe Bucket Submarine Rolling log The back of a cop car One of those hats with a propeller on top Submit Question 3/7 What is your third preferred mode of transportation? Covered Wagon A log free-floating downstream RipStik A bed on wheels One of those old fashion bikes with the HUGE front wheel Submit Question 4/7 What is your fourth preferred mode of transportation? Ostrich Banana Boat Heelys Outdoor Elliptical Bike One of those jetpacks powered by water Submit Question 5/7 What is your fifth preferred mode of transportation? A falling tree Pedal boat Hoverboard Monorail 500 balloons Submit Question 6/7 What is your sixth preferred mode of transportation? Zoo tram Mining railway cart Roller Skis Santa's sleigh Ambulance Submit Question 7/7 What is the meaning of your existence on this Earth? Hey man, I'm just here for a good time To be kind and do no harm Enjoy the small things and be a good friend Don't care, the aliens are coming soon Easy question; the meaning of mankind's existence is to hoot, holler and josh around DUH Submit