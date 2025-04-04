The president’s first fifty

The election of Donald Trump as President of the United States in 2016 sparked numerous reactions across the country, politically, economically and socially. His decisions had nationwide repercussions but as he left office, much of his agenda was still not implemented. Upon re-election in 2024, he promised a swifter rollout. 50 days in, Trump has remained true to his word, unleashing a barrage of actions across the country. Here’s where he stands, 50 days in.

Upon taking office, Trump ramped up deportation efforts across the country and has sent troops to the border to stop illegal crossings. States along the border, especially Texas and Arizona, have been particularly hard hit by Trump’s new immigration policies. Trump also looks to restart the construction of a wall on the Mexican border, seen as a solution to illegal immigration.

These measures have once again increased tensions between the federal government and local authorities, reinforcing an increasingly hostile climate. As such, Texas and Arizona have recently been the most affected and the most closely monitored in terms of immigration. However, in the coming months, Trump intends to strengthen his immigration policy on a national scale and leave no state untouched.

Trump has implemented tariffs that will force companies to move industry to America. This has resulted in a period of economic uncertainty, with the stock market dipping substantially in early March as tariffs took effect. Whether tariffs will lead to an improved economy in the long run is still uncertain.

Isaiah Grey ’27, President of the College Republicans of JCU, was “primarily concerned with only one issue, tariffs” Though at first, Grey believed these tariffs would offset foreign restrictions, the current economic shift down is “particularly concerning because the Republican Party’s strength has been its focus on economic growth.”

Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. faced his first challenge following a measles outbreak in Texas, which he has responded to with conflicting recommendations of vaccination and home-grown remedies. On his first day in office, Trump also announced his intent to withdraw from the World Health Organization.

Trump has taken action against what he calls “DEI” (diversity, equity and inclusion) policies, ordering the removal of “DEI” words from federal documents and removing numerous federal websites involving hate crimes, environmental policy and more. Trump has also clashed with states and colleges over “DEI” policies.

Throughout these policy changes, Trump has also moved to expand his power as president. He has fired numerous independent watchdogs and revoked the security details and clearances of political enemies like Kamala Harris and John Bolton. Trump has challenged the authority of the courts, overturning four years of litigation when he pardoned nearly all the rioters who took part in the January 6th insurrection.

Joe Bilas ’27, President of the Democrats of JCU, was upset overall of the entirety of the last 50 days. Bilas summarized that “We’ve seen the implementation of Project 2025 firsthand. It has brought us a devalued stock market, the collapse of foreign alliances, especially with Canada and we’ve seen immigration enforcement well beyond the boundaries originally set.” He concluded that whether in this, disability rights or any other of the executive actions taken so far, that Trump has not delivered on stability, but has instead brought “chaos”

Whether viewed positively or negatively, no one can deny that not only do these first 50 days look different than the last first 50 in 2017, but that the next 50 are likely to follow the same groundbreaking trajectory.