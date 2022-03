BSA’s members from the Class of 2022 are pictured here. From left to right, Bradford Eason, Shelby Ford, Uche Ike, Tigerna Madison, Kyle McBeth, Autumn Hale, Dontavia Winston, Shania Johnson, Jasmine Milton, Zachary Crofford. (Photo courtesy of Tigerna Madison ‘22).

On Feb. 24, the Black Students in Action hosted their 6th annual Black Excellence Affair. This masquerade-themed, black-tie affair invited guests to hear prominent speakers, dance and enjoy delicious meals. BSA even had some alumni return to enjoy the event!