The Carroll News
Since 1925
The Carroll News
The Carroll News
The Carroll News wins big from Press Club of Cleveland

Brian Keim, Editor-in-Chief
Jun 18, 2025
Press Club of Cleveland
Left to right: 2023-24 Multimedia Audio Editor Evan Richwalsky ’24, 2024-25 Sports Editor Michael Patterson ’25, Managing Editor Anna Maxwell ’27, Editor-in-Chief Brian Keim ’26, 2024-25 Editor-in-Chief Grace Sherban ’25, Campus Editor Jacob Meyers ’28 and faculty adviser Cliff Anthony.

On June 6, Press Club of Cleveland presented its 2025 All-Ohio Excellence in Journalism Awards at the House of Blues in Cleveland. The Press Club recognized outstanding work in journalism, both professional and collegiate.

At this event, The Carroll News won the award for Best College Newspaper and Best College Website.

Individual Carroll News members also walked away with awards. Michael Patterson ’25 won Best in Ohio: College Reporter (Print/Online) and Laken Kincaid ’24 and Evan Richwalsky ’24 won first place in the Audio – General News category for their collaborative piece “Heights Now: John Carroll evaluating legal options in zoning battle with Shaker Heights.”

Faculty adviser Cliff Anthony won two awards as well in the professional category, second place in essay writing for “Trump is shaping up as a modern-day P.T. Barnum. What’s next on his product list?” and second in humor for “The life of a new retiree,” both published on cleveland.com.

These awards are held with great pride by The Carroll News staff and join the lineup of the publication’s many other accomplishments.

About the Contributor
Brian Keim
Brian Keim, Managing Editor
Brian Keim is the editor-in-chief for The Carroll News, hailing from Medina, Ohio. He is a sophomore at John Carroll University, majoring in English with a concentration in creative writing and minoring in communications with a concentration in digital media.
Often referred to as a “person” who “exists,” Brian is also involved in the JCU Improv Troupe and Blue Streaks on the Run. In his free time he allegedly considers film-watching and book-reading to be two activities that are enjoyable as well as life-changing, if you know where to look.
To request biased film opinions, haphazard Academy Award predictions, or otherwise contact Brian Keim, he can be reached at [email protected]