The Carroll News wins big from Press Club of Cleveland

On June 6, Press Club of Cleveland presented its 2025 All-Ohio Excellence in Journalism Awards at the House of Blues in Cleveland. The Press Club recognized outstanding work in journalism, both professional and collegiate.

At this event, The Carroll News won the award for Best College Newspaper and Best College Website.

Individual Carroll News members also walked away with awards. Michael Patterson ’25 won Best in Ohio: College Reporter (Print/Online) and Laken Kincaid ’24 and Evan Richwalsky ’24 won first place in the Audio – General News category for their collaborative piece “Heights Now: John Carroll evaluating legal options in zoning battle with Shaker Heights.”

Faculty adviser Cliff Anthony won two awards as well in the professional category, second place in essay writing for “Trump is shaping up as a modern-day P.T. Barnum. What’s next on his product list?” and second in humor for “The life of a new retiree,” both published on cleveland.com.

These awards are held with great pride by The Carroll News staff and join the lineup of the publication’s many other accomplishments.