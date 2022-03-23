Campus ministry mural wall complete

Aiden Keenan, Photo Editor
March 23, 2022

The hallway near the Campus Ministry offices in the Student Center has been undergoing beautification. Artist Lisa Quine has been working on a Campus Ministry mural for the past several months. Featuring inspirational quotations, a painting of Saint Francis Chapel and an interactive section, the wall allows visitors to reflect on what they are grateful for.

 

Patrick Ritz ‘24, Connor Fenton ‘22 and John Greaves ‘22 walk down the hallway. (Aiden Keenan)
One section of the wall is made of chalkboard-like material. Passersby can interact with the wall by writing what they are grateful for. Here, a nearly-completed wall represents thanks for family members, friends and professors.
(Photo by Aiden Keenan '22).
Fenton writes what he is thankful for on the wall. (Aiden Keenan)
An outline of the Saint Francis Chapel is situated amongst quotations, colors and clouds. (Aiden Keenan)
These four badges carry motivational messages and words relating to Campus Ministry.
Mary Oliver’s quotation stands strong among mountains near the Jardine Room. (Aiden Keenan)