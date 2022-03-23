Campus ministry mural wall complete

The hallway near the Campus Ministry offices in the Student Center has been undergoing beautification. Artist Lisa Quine has been working on a Campus Ministry mural for the past several months. Featuring inspirational quotations, a painting of Saint Francis Chapel and an interactive section, the wall allows visitors to reflect on what they are grateful for.
The Carroll News allows comments on articles to foster healthy, thought-provoking discussion. Comments are expected to adhere to our standards and to be respectful and constructive. As such, we do not permit the use of profanity, foul language, personal attacks, or the use of language that might be interpreted as libelous. Comments are reviewed and must be approved by a moderator to ensure that they meet these standards.