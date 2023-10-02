Breaking the Stigma: mental health matters for athletes, too

Mental well-being

can significantly impact an athlete’s performance. Confidence, focus and the ability to handle pressure are crucial in sports, so when athletes are mentally healthy, they are more likely to perform their best. Whether people realize it or not, mental health and physical health are very closely related. Athletes dealing with mental health issues may be more prone to physical injuries due to decreased concentration, coordination and decision-making abilities.

However, individual athletes play a significant role on entire teams, too. One athlete’s mental health can impact the morale of the whole team;. poor mental health can lead to conflicts, reduced teamwork and a negative atmosphere.

To flip the narrative, promoting messages of transparency in mental health is essential. For professional athletes on the big stage, openly discussing mental health struggles sends a powerful message that seeking help is normal and essential.If top-tier athletes publicly speak about their mental health struggles, they may be able to help someone who is watching realize that it is okay to not be okay all of the time. Addressing mental health issues in sports, especially to the masses, helps reduce the stigma around mental health in society at large. When high-profile athletes speak out about their struggles, it encourages others to seek help and reduces shame or embarrassment.

In recent years, there has been a growing recognition of the importance of mental health in sports with athletes, coaches and organizations taking steps to promote mental well-being and provide support for those who need it. This shift in perspective helps create a more holistic and compassionate approach to sports, benefiting athletes and the broader community as a whole.

One of the great things about being part of the John Carroll athletics community is that they have taken great strides to prioritize mental health. This can be seen through JCU’s very own chapter of Morgan’s Message, a student organization that helps eliminate the stigma surrounding mental health in student-athletes.

Maddie Pietrek ’24, Vice President of Morgan’s Message at John Carroll, offered an exclusive glimpse into the unique experience of being part of this vibrant community at John Carroll University. She discussed the club’s core mission,

emphasizing the imperative of affording mental health the same recognition as physical well-being, especially within the realm of student-athletes.

“Mental health is so easily overlooked because it is not always visible to the human eye and many people tend to bottle up how they feel,” explained Pietrek. “Without feeling mentally strong and healthy, our bodies will start to give up and hurt.”

Mental health often remains concealed from plain view, frequently leading individuals to internalize their emotions. Pietrek underscored the significance of mental strength and well-being, noting that neglecting mental health can eventually manifest in physical distress.

“It has just recently become socially acceptable to talk about the importance of mental health as a topic of conversation among teams and groups of younger kids,” Pietrek stated.

In contrast to physical health, mental wellness is not something typically addressed during training sessions or drills regardless of the sport. Pietrek advocated for the need to foster transparent discussions surrounding the reality that everyone doesn’t always feel their best and may not always be capable of delivering their peak performance within a team.

Organizations like Morgan’s Message play a crucial role in creating an environment where individuals on an athletic team can openly discuss their mental health challenges, highlighting the importance of having similar groups in the world.