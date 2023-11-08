The news that keeps us Onward On!

AUDIO: Crushing it- Streaks tell tales of first love

Aliyah Shamatta, Assistant Arts & Life EditorNov 8, 2023
Aliyah+Shamatta+24+interviews+Blue+Streaks%2C+such+as+Mackenzie+Jackson+25%2C+about+their+first+crushes.
Brian Keim
Aliyah Shamatta ’24 interviews Blue Streaks, such as Mackenzie Jackson ’25, about their first crushes.
Evan Richwalsky

In an endeavor to venture beyond my comfort zone, I embarked on a captivating journey along the sidewalks of our campus. The quest? To ask the Blue Streaks to think back and unlock some cherished childhood memories. I was armed with a single question, “Who was your first crush, and what happened?” The responses were a variety of emotions, awkward endings, lost connections, funny tales, and the enduring sweetness of first loves. As a way to make someone stop and think, this audio piece takes you back to your first thoughts of puppy love. It’s an invitation to reflect back to simpler and calmer times in our childhood. Join me on the journey of reminisce and shared experiences of our first crushes together.

You can give the tale a listen here.
