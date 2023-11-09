The news that keeps us Onward On!

Cavs will continue to battle for Eastern Conference spotlight

Grant Sarnowski, Professional Sports Beat ReporterNov 9, 2023
Cleveland+looks+to+battle+for+an+Eastern+Conference+title+amongst+a+variety+of+talent.
Erik Drost, Wikimedia Commons
Cleveland looks to battle for an Eastern Conference title amongst a variety of talent.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are currently seven games into the 2023-2024 NBA season and expectations are sky high.

Last season, the Cavs finished at No. 4 in the Eastern Conference but were ousted in five games by the New York Knicks in the playoffs. This performance was considered a massive disappointment following one of the biggest trades in franchise history: superstar shooting guard Donovan Mitchell from the Utah Jazz. However, the team has put that playoff disappointment in the past and has shifted focus to a strong showing this season with a young, talented and more experienced roster.

The team’s core starts with the sharpshooter and explosive scoring guard Donovan Mitchell. Mitchell averaged 28.3 points per game last season and has quickly become the new face of the franchise. Complementing Mitchell is point guard Darius Garland. Garland earned his first all-star selection last season and the accolade was well deserved. The 23 year old Vanderbilt alumni was No. 5 in the league in assists averaging 7.8. However, Garland is not just a passer, he averaged 21.6 points a game on highly efficient shooting splits.

Rounding out the core is a pair of talented young, large men who were the cornerstone of the elite Cleveland defense last season. Power forward Evan Mobley was the third pick in the 2021 NBA draft and has been a fearsome defensive presence. He absolutely exploded on that end last year and was a defensive player of the year finalist, ultimately finishing No. 3 for the coveted award last year and taking most of the tough defensive matchups for the Cavs all season. The Cavs are looking for Mobley to have an offensive jump to fuel their championship hopes. They also need fan favorite center Jarrett Allen to be the defensive and rebounding anchor that he was last year.

The off season was eventful for Cleveland as they looked for veterans to fill holes that haunted the squad in the playoffs. The Cavs went out and signed experienced sharpshooter Max Strus to a four year deal worth 63 million dollars. Strus is fresh off an NBA finals run for the Miami Heat and the team hopes he can give them that competitive edge and toughness that the Cavs need to take the next step.

Rounding out the Cavs depth chart is hardened point guard Ricky Rubio, flamethrowing stretch four Georges Niang, athletic and defensive minded swingman Isaac Okoro and the dynamic and explosive wing Caris Levert.

The Cavs are seven games into the NBA season and boast a record of 3-4. However, much of this can be attributed to short term absences from Allen and Garland. Mitchell is playing stellar, leading the league in scoring at 32.5 points per game and Strus looks like he fits right into the team chemistry with some explosive shooting performances.

The Cavs currently have the third highest betting odds to win the eastern conference behind Boston and Milwaukee, but the first step is to get to the second round of the playoffs which has not happened since Lebron James’s departure in 2018.
