The news that keeps us Onward On!

The Carroll News
The news that keeps us Onward On!
Since 1925
The news that keeps us Onward On!

The Carroll News
Tap here to download our app!
The news that keeps us Onward On!

The Carroll News

Letters from Leah: Places I’ll visit during Thanksgiving break

Leah Harrigan, Sports EditorNov 9, 2023
Letters from Leah: Places Ill visit during Thanksgiving break

After a jam-packed semester, I’m ready to retreat to Buffalo, NY where I’m anticipating a relaxing Thanksgiving Break. Although I’ve had my parents, my brother and extended family travel to Cleveland for some visits, I haven’t been home since mid August.

For me, someone who values independence and paving my own path, having individual space at John Carroll has certainly been beneficial for personal growth. But, as the years progress, I always feel drawn to my family home. It’s quiet, comfortable and guarantees delicious food. But, of course, there are always a few spots that I frequent on my trips home. Some are basic, some are more deep-rooted and some cling to notions of nostalgia.

As soon as I arrive home, I am looking forward to a meal from O’Neill’s Stadium Inn. I’ve mentioned it before and it still reigns supreme as a Friday night takeout spot that will never disappoint. I’ll certainly browse the menu, but I’ll likely opt for french onion soup and a house salad to keep it simple.

I’ll definitely make the trek to the Southtowns Family YMCA. I say “trek” because it actually ends up being a 15 minute drive from my house, even though I live in a fairly populated, suburban area. Either way, I’ll take an hour to get some form of exercise in. Maybe I’ll even swim some laps in the pool.

On Sun., Nov. 19, you will find me enjoying pre-game festivities outside of Highmark Stadium. The Buffalo Bills host the Jets in an AFC East showdown that will likely determine both squads’ chances at a playoff berth, so I will certainly be in attendance.

Most of my time will be spent on my back porch, relaxing in my hot tub amongst the crisp fall air. I’ll probably page through a book, but maybe not. I’m making a conscious effort to enjoy peaceful moments as much as possible, so I’m protecting that aspect. If I’m not in the hot tub, I’ll lounge in the living room and tune into some form of TV (likely a sporting event).

Toward the tail end of break, more in the realm of Thanksgiving, I’ll be turning on some football on Turkey Day and dishing up some dinner favorites at my grandma’s. And again, relaxing as much as I can.

Lastly, I’ll head to the village of Orchard Park for some brisk walking with my mom and we might even stop for a midday treat.

Home truly is where the heart is. In my traditional way of closing my columns, I’ll leave readers with some advice: embrace independent adventures and grow as a person, but cherish glimpses of family and friends. You will have the rest of your life to create an individual path, so when home calls, always answer.
Leave a Comment

The Carroll News

The news that keeps us Onward On!
The Carroll News
Lombardo Student Center
1 John Carroll Boulevard
University Heights, OH 44118
© 2023 All comments require approval by The Carroll News before they are posted. All comments require registration by the user and must include the identity of the commentator. All original content published on carrollnews.org is the property of The Carroll News and may not be sold or distributed without express and predetermined permission by The Carroll News. • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

The Carroll News allows comments on articles to foster healthy, thought-provoking discussion. Comments are expected to adhere to our standards and to be respectful and constructive. As such, we do not permit the use of profanity, foul language, personal attacks, or the use of language that might be interpreted as libelous. Comments are reviewed and must be approved by a moderator to ensure that they meet these standards.
All The Carroll News Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *