Letters from Leah: Places I’ll visit during Thanksgiving break

After a jam-packed semester, I’m ready to retreat to Buffalo, NY where I’m anticipating a relaxing Thanksgiving Break. Although I’ve had my parents, my brother and extended family travel to Cleveland for some visits, I haven’t been home since mid August.

For me, someone who values independence and paving my own path, having individual space at John Carroll has certainly been beneficial for personal growth. But, as the years progress, I always feel drawn to my family home. It’s quiet, comfortable and guarantees delicious food. But, of course, there are always a few spots that I frequent on my trips home. Some are basic, some are more deep-rooted and some cling to notions of nostalgia.

As soon as I arrive home, I am looking forward to a meal from O’Neill’s Stadium Inn. I’ve mentioned it before and it still reigns supreme as a Friday night takeout spot that will never disappoint. I’ll certainly browse the menu, but I’ll likely opt for french onion soup and a house salad to keep it simple.

I’ll definitely make the trek to the Southtowns Family YMCA. I say “trek” because it actually ends up being a 15 minute drive from my house, even though I live in a fairly populated, suburban area. Either way, I’ll take an hour to get some form of exercise in. Maybe I’ll even swim some laps in the pool.

On Sun., Nov. 19, you will find me enjoying pre-game festivities outside of Highmark Stadium. The Buffalo Bills host the Jets in an AFC East showdown that will likely determine both squads’ chances at a playoff berth, so I will certainly be in attendance.

Most of my time will be spent on my back porch, relaxing in my hot tub amongst the crisp fall air. I’ll probably page through a book, but maybe not. I’m making a conscious effort to enjoy peaceful moments as much as possible, so I’m protecting that aspect. If I’m not in the hot tub, I’ll lounge in the living room and tune into some form of TV (likely a sporting event).

Toward the tail end of break, more in the realm of Thanksgiving, I’ll be turning on some football on Turkey Day and dishing up some dinner favorites at my grandma’s. And again, relaxing as much as I can.

Lastly, I’ll head to the village of Orchard Park for some brisk walking with my mom and we might even stop for a midday treat.

Home truly is where the heart is. In my traditional way of closing my columns, I’ll leave readers with some advice: embrace independent adventures and grow as a person, but cherish glimpses of family and friends. You will have the rest of your life to create an individual path, so when home calls, always answer.