NFL Week Nine Recap: Halfway point of season showcases a new playoff picture

Steelers Outlast Titans on TNF



The Steelers have been outgained in yardage every single game this season by 790 yard in total. And yet, the Steelers are sitting at 5-3 and in the thick of the AFC playoff race. It’s truly miraculous to see a team struggle this mightily on offense and still find ways to win games. T.J. Watt continues to be a menace in the trenches, as he managed to sack Will Levis without his helmet. Mike Tomlin’s streak of never having a losing season is likely to continue even with an anemic offense spearheaded by offensive coordinator Matt Canada.

Chiefs Make Final Stop to Seal Victory Over Dolphins In Germany



Sunday morning marked the first ever game played in Frankfurt, Germany. The Chiefs stormed out to a 21-0 lead at halftime thanks to a crazy scoop-and-score play off of a fumble from Tyreek Hill. The Chiefs were shut out in the second half and Miami was close to making an impressive comeback. However, the Chiefs defense stood tall with back to back sacks on the final plays of the game to seal the victory. Kansas City picks up a huge conference win to maintain the AFC’s top seed, while the Dolphins drop to 0-3 vs. teams with a winning record.

C.J. Stroud Goes Off For 5 TD In Thrilling Win Over Buccaneers



The narrative around Ohio State quarterbacks looks like it’s about to flip on its head. Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud continued his impressive rookie season with the best game of his career, throwing for 470 yards with five touchdowns for a 147 passer rating in a 39-37 victory over Tampa Bay. The Texans look like a real team on the rise and, at 4-4, the playoffs are a definite possibility if Stroud can continue to play at this level.

Josh Dobbs Saves The Day For Vikings In Victory Over Falcons



Former Cardinals starting quarterback Josh Dobbs was traded to the Vikings on Halloween. He did not expect to suit up in their upcoming game in Atlanta due to the short notice and his inability to learn head coach Kevin O’Connell’s offense in time. However, after Vikings starter Jarren Hall went down early with an injury, Dobbs stepped in and came to the rescue. He led a 75 yard game-winning drive to capture the hearts of NFL fans worldwide, providing the best feel-good story of the day.

Eagles Improve to 8-1 With Win Over Rival Cowboys



The Eagles generated positive momentum heading into their bye next week, stuffing the Cowboys 28-23 at Lincoln Financial Field. Jalen Hurts was banged up throughout the game, but still threw for 207 yards and two touchdowns. Dak Prescott shined in the loss, throwing for 373 yards and three scores. Unfortunately for Dallas, some questionable clock management ultimately cost them the win in the final seconds.

Bengals Cruise To Sunday Night Victory Over The Bills



In a game between two AFC titans, the Bengals came out on top as Joe Burrow continued his stellar stretch of football. He threw for 348 yards and two touchdowns, showing fans that his right calf looks to be fully healed. Turnovers continued to be the Achilles heel for the Bills, as a Josh Allen interception and a Dalton Kincaid fumble ultimately cost Buffalo in the end. The Bills drop to 5-4 and are currently out of a playoff spot in the AFC.