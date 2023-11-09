Women’s soccer hangs on for OAC Tournament title

After finishing first in conference play, the John Carroll Women’s soccer team has since been crowned as winners of the Ohio Athletic Conference Tournament Champions for the first time in over two decades.

On Nov. 4 the championship game between John Carroll and Ohio Northern was intense until the very end, with the Blue Streaks beating the Polar Bears by a final score of 2-1.

The game got off to an aggressive start with constant changing possessions and both teams fighting for a look at the net. In net for the Blue Streaks, Madeline Martin Kosier ‘27 stood on her head, not letting anything past her as shots were fired.

In minute 24 the Polar Bears saw their opportunity when Alexa Clampitt ‘25d found herself with the ball on the 20-yard line. A beautiful shot ended in a 1-0 lead for the Polar Bears halfway through the first 45 minutes of play.

Although the Blue Streaks never stopped fighting for possession, the squad went into the locker room down by a singular goal.

After the half, the Blue Streaks came out hot, seeing many opportunities in the early minutes of the half.

As time dwindled, Alli Malinky ‘26 sent the ball to Emma West ‘26, who launched a shot towards the lower right corner. West’s shot put the teams on an evening playing ground, tying the game 1-1 with 17 minutes of game left, and shifting the momentum, sending the Blue Streaks on the attack.

With three minutes on the clock, Sara Gennuso ‘27 sent a throw in toward some commotion in the Polar Bears’ final third. Madyson Rosado’s ‘25 would find the ball at her feet, firing a shot into the back of the net giving John Carroll a 2-1 lead.

John Carroll would hold on to the one goal lead, making them the OAC tournament champions for the first time since 2001 and clinching them a spot in the NCAA Division III tournament for the second time in program history.

“I am so excited with how far the team has come,” said Patryzk, “We did what so many people did not expect us to do, which only makes me more ecstatic.”

“Positivity is the biggest most influential factor this team has and I believe that’s why we achieved our goals and then more and I could not be more proud of what we have accomplished,” said Patryzk.

The Blue Streaks are looking to keep energy as they head 15 minutes down the road to Case Western Reserve on Nov. 11, at 1:30 p.m., to play Cortland in the first round of the NCAA tournament.