Letters from Leah: How I’m preparing for a cold and dark winter

Leah Harrigan, Sports EditorNov 16, 2023
The first Sunday of November will always dictate a significant change in the way people conduct their lives. A seemingly random weekend doubles as the start of less daylight, with clocks falling back one hour, indicating winter months to come. While many fear the onset of seasonal blues, which still is a completely valid thought, there is hope for what winter can bring.

I’m certainly a person who enjoys warmth and sunshine, but I also know that winter can be bearable with a redirection of mindset. For one, living in a climate that experiences four seasons allows for growth with each month. The transition from fall to winter can symbolize a fresh start, allowing people to reflect on the past to embrace what’s to come.

Another method of embracing the winter months is by creating a list of season-dependent activities that best amplify the beauty of the predicted weather. For winter, we expect snow, wind, holidays and maybe even family. This means ice skating, sledding, skiing, holiday shopping and being present with one another are all fitting activities. Nothing has to be complex; maybe you’ll decide to make hot chocolate with a friend and enjoy a Christmas movie. Little moments create the bigger picture of your winter experience, make those glimpses of happiness count.

We miss the sun in the winter, but we often forget that it doesn’t really go away. Of course, some days have more cloud cover, or maybe there’s a lake-effect storm rolling in so the sky seems to be more gray than usual. But, there are also winter days when the snow seems to sparkle, the sky radiates such an intense blue that it almost hurts to fully open your eyes. Capitalize on these moments. Winter sun is a beautiful contrast between crisp air and beaming light. It forces our bodies to adjust to the opposite sensations, making us feel alive and human.

Most importantly, winter allows us to reflect. Cold days and nights mean that more of us will spend more time indoors. When you are confined to your home, your own room or just an individual space, there is always room to take a moment to reflect on what has yet to come, what has gone and what lies ahead. Keep a gratitude journal, set goals for the spring or just move with the pace of the world around you.

There’s no reason for winter to completely take away from your standard routine. Stick to your goals and aspirations, but make room for reflection and natural peace. Embrace the changing seasons and work to recognize that each month can indicate self-growth.
