Alumni Spotlight: Max Loeb’s impactful presence in sports content

The rise of social media has led the way for a new wave of content creation. With platforms like Instagram, TikTok, YouTube and Twitter, individuals now have unprecedented opportunities to express themselves, showcase their talents and connect with a global audience. Ambitious individuals who find a passion, and a niche and combine that with a consistent work ethic now have opportunities for a career. John Carroll University class of 2023 alumni Max Loeb may have done just that.

Sports fans, specifically football fans, who use the popular social media app TikTok might be familiar with the account “Loeb’s Leads”, which has amassed around 203,000 followers and 18.5 million total likes. Loeb posts content in the realm of football analysis and dabbles in the NBA as well. He posts hot takes, betting picks, fantasy football advice, film breakdown, season predictions and more.

While growing his page, Loeb has also secured a variety of sponsorships and deals that allow him to pursue his passion full time. He routinely shouts out popular fantasy contest apps like Underdog, Sleeper and Bettle and receives codes to give viewers a leg up against regular users.

Loeb’s following does not stop at Tiktok. He posts content on other popular platforms and has 19,000 followers on Instagram, 1,800 followers on YouTube, 3,900 followers on X and his own website MaxLoeb.com. In addition to that content, he has his own podcast analyzing the Browns called “The Dawg Check” and his co-host is a 3x Pro Bowler and former Cleveland Brown, Eric Metcalf. You can check out that podcast on Apple Podcasts.

Loeb may have started posting videos out of boredom in quarantine, but he stated that his key to success has been consistency.

“The biggest part of the process that led me to where I am at now was consistency in posting videos.” “For the first two years of making videos, I did not miss one single day of posting. To this day, I can count on both hands how many days I have gone without posting a video,” said Loeb.

“I also did an extremely deep dive into the analytics behind my social media platforms and videos and I did everything I could to understand the important factors in making a video through numbers, trends and, as always, trial and error,” continued Loeb. “Three years later, I am blessed enough to create content full time, but I know I would not be in the position I am now without constantly trying to improve”, finished Loeb”

During Loeb’s time at John Carroll, he was the outside linebackers and nickels coach, owing much of his success to his time as a Blue Streak.

“JCU had an enormous role in not only my growth as a content creator, but also as someone working in the football world, and most importantly, as a person,” Loeb told the Carroll News.

“On the more practical side, my entrepreneurship minor, the classes that I took, and the professors that I had, helped me foster a belief within myself that I could be a successful entrepreneur.”

“Not only that, but the people I was surrounded with at JCU helped shape me as a young man… Whether it was my roommates, my friends, my mentors or my teachers, everyone at John Carroll helped me strengthen the relationships in my life,” finished Loeb.

Above all, Max credits his spiritual relationship with God as the foundation of his success.

“ I would not have this platform and be where I currently am without God’s hand in my work,” said Loeb. “That backbone is second to none, and I am so fortunate that I was led to understand that at such a young age.”

“For anyone reading this, I want to reiterate that same idea to you, especially if you’re planning to go on your own entrepreneurial journey: find your backbone, whatever it may be, and let that guide you through every second of your journey,” summarized Loeb.

Thanks to Loeb’s leads, there’s living proof of entrepreneurial success in the world of social media and sports. You can follow Max and his Loeb’s Leads profile on your preferred social media platform to support a fellow Blue Streak who turned his passion into a thriving career.