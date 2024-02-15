Alumni Spotlight: Nick Caserio ’98 among the several Blue Streaks making strides in the NFL

John Carroll University has developed quite a reputation for alumni working in the NFL. At the start of this past season, 19 out of the NFL’s 32 teams were represented by a Blue Streak; this constitutes over half of the league.

A collective of 43 individuals, including alumni and former coaches from the Blue Streak community, are currently employed in the NFL. With huge names like the “winningest” head coach of all time in Miami Dolphins legend, Don Shula, Hall of Fame Linebacker, London Fletcher and multiyear Super Bowl champion Offensive Coordinator, Josh McDaniels, a new name may be on the horizon and now making big waves after recent success: Houston Texans General Manager, Nick Caserio.

Caserio graduated from John Carroll in 1998, where he played QB for the Blue Streaks and was a teammate of the aforementioned NFL legend, Fletcher, as well as the successful coordinator and former head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders and Denver Broncos, McDaniels. Caserio is a student of the Boler College of Business and holds a finance degree from John Carroll University and a master’s in business administration from Saginaw Valley State University.

Caserio started his NFL journey in various assistant roles for the New England Patriots. In 2008, he was promoted to director of player personnel where he served for 12 years under the household name Bill Belichick. After his tenure with the Pats, Caserio was recognized for his success and received a call from the Houston Texans that he could not refuse, an offer to be an NFL General Manager.

The Texans flew under the radar all offseason to shock the world this year, advancing to the Divisional round of the playoffs, in a rout of the Cleveland Browns, just one season after going 3-13-1. Caserio had plenty of draft capital to utilize last offseason and it looks like he hit big on a multitude of players who propelled the Texans to win the AFC South.

Highlighting the class was Offensive Rookie of the Year and Ohio State QB CJ Stroud who looks to join the elite tier of AFC QBs we currently see in today’s game. After selecting Stroud, Caserio was not done executing some top-tier trades, creating significant buzz by trading away the 12th and 33rd picks, among others, in exchange for the No. 3 overall pick, ultimately selecting linebacker Will Anderson Jr from Alabama. Anderson, along with CB Derek Stingley Jr., who was selected No.3 overall in the 2022 draft, look to already be cornerstones of Caserio’s young and talented defense.

Caserio was not finished though, as he hit again deep into the draft. Caserio selected WR Tank Dell in the early third round. Halfway through Dell’s rookie season, it looked like Caserio found a diamond in the rough as Stroud and Dell found immediate chemistry. Unfortunately, though, Dell fractured his fibula a little over halfway into the season.

The last two Texans’ draft classes are quickly ascending Caserio into stardom and job security for Houston. Caserio and first-year Head Coach Demeco Ryans (a Caserio hire) are forming a formidable front office and coaching duo for years to come. Ryans was a finalist for Head Coach of the Year after just his first year at the helm.

The Texans shocked the media, fans and teams around the league with their dynamic passing offense and quick-hitting defense all season. JCU might just have another NFL front office staple on their hands.