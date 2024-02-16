The news that keeps us Onward On!

PODCAST: Understanding and improving relationships with Tammy Cappadonna-Kloss, LPCC

Tate Farinacci and Evan RichwalskyFeb 16, 2024
Beyond the Quad will look at practical tips that students can apply to their lives.
In our modern society, we find ourselves more interconnected through technology and social media platforms than ever before. Yet, many individuals are still lonely. What is driving this apparent contradiction in our relationships with others?

Join me in Episode #2 of The Beyond the Quad Podcast as he delves into this intriguing topic with this week’s guest, Tammy Cappadonna-Kloss, a Licensed Professional Clinical Counselor. Together, we embark on an exploration of both platonic and romantic relationships.

Throughout the episode, Tammy and I tackle a range of compelling subjects, including societal expectations, the impact of dating apps on relationship-building, different attachment styles, the importance of healthy communication, boundaries, toxic relationships, and much more. Our insightful conversation offers valuable perspectives on the intricacies of human connection in today’s world.
