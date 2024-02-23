PODCAST: Finding and cultivating your faith with Fr. Thomas Pipp

The Beyond the Quad Podcast is here to help you live a happy, healthy, and fulfilled life!
Join us in this episode as Tate explores faith, spirituality, and the Jesuits with Fr. Thomas Pipp! Tate and Fr. Pipp discuss the meaning and definition of faith, interfaith dialogues, the Jesuits, and how to balance faith with a busy life. We hope you learned something new from this episode and it is of use to you in your spiritual or faith journey!
