The news that keeps us Onward On!

The Carroll News
The news that keeps us Onward On!
Since 1925
The news that keeps us Onward On!

The Carroll News
Tap here to download our app!
The news that keeps us Onward On!

The Carroll News

PODCAST: Finding and cultivating your faith with Fr. Thomas Pipp

Listen to Season 1, Episode 3 of The Beyond the Quad Podcast now!
Tate Farinacci and Evan RichwalskyFeb 23, 2024
Tate Farinacci
The Beyond the Quad Podcast is here to help you live a happy, healthy, and fulfilled life!
The Beyond the Quad Podcast is here to help you live a happy, healthy, and fulfilled life!

Join us in this episode as Tate explores faith, spirituality, and the Jesuits with Fr. Thomas Pipp! Tate and Fr. Pipp discuss the meaning and definition of faith, interfaith dialogues, the Jesuits, and how to balance faith with a busy life. We hope you learned something new from this episode and it is of use to you in your spiritual or faith journey!
Leave a Comment

The Carroll News

The news that keeps us Onward On!
The Carroll News
Lombardo Student Center
1 John Carroll Boulevard
University Heights, OH 44118
© 2024 All comments require approval by The Carroll News before they are posted. All comments require registration by the user and must include the identity of the commentator. All original content published on carrollnews.org is the property of The Carroll News and may not be sold or distributed without express and predetermined permission by The Carroll News. • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

The Carroll News allows comments on articles to foster healthy, thought-provoking discussion. Comments are expected to adhere to our standards and to be respectful and constructive. As such, we do not permit the use of profanity, foul language, personal attacks, or the use of language that might be interpreted as libelous. Comments are reviewed and must be approved by a moderator to ensure that they meet these standards.
All The Carroll News Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *