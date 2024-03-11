The news that keeps us Onward On!

The Carroll News
Since 1925
The Carroll News
PODCAST: Balancing college and a social life with Ed Mish

Tune in to Episode #4 of The Beyond the Quad Podcast!
Tate Farinacci and Evan RichwalskyMar 11, 2024
The Beyond the Quad Podcast helps college students live happer, healthier, and more fulfilled lives!
The Beyond the Quad Podcast returns from spring break with a bang! In Episode 4, we’re thrilled to feature none other than Ed Mish, a John Carroll University celebrity.

Sitting down with Ed was an absolute blast. We delved into crucial topics that resonate deeply with college students everywhere. From navigating academic success to mastering the delicate art of balancing social life and coursework, we’ve got you covered. We also tackle common hurdles like procrastination, burnout, and perfectionism head-on, offering practical insights and strategies to overcome them.

Listen to this empowering and enlightening discussion on Spotify!
The Carroll News

The Carroll News
