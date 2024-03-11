PODCAST: Balancing college and a social life with Ed Mish

The Beyond the Quad Podcast returns from spring break with a bang! In Episode 4, we’re thrilled to feature none other than Ed Mish, a John Carroll University celebrity.

Sitting down with Ed was an absolute blast. We delved into crucial topics that resonate deeply with college students everywhere. From navigating academic success to mastering the delicate art of balancing social life and coursework, we’ve got you covered. We also tackle common hurdles like procrastination, burnout, and perfectionism head-on, offering practical insights and strategies to overcome them.

Listen to this empowering and enlightening discussion on Spotify!