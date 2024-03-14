Browns are active in off-season frenzy

In recent days, teams in the NFL have been racing to improve their rosters since free agency opened on Mar. 11. Signings have been numerous and teams are frantic to re-sign players as a strong Free Agent market has been noticeable, especially in the running back position. Fans have seen household names like Saquon Barkley, Aaron Jones and Kirk Cousins switch teams in unexpected moves.

The Cleveland Browns have been quiet amid Free Agency chaos with multiple resignings and additions, but one of the biggest moves came before the market opened.

The Browns traded a fourth-round pick and a sixth-round pick for Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy, a former first round pick out of the University of Alabama in the 2020 draft. Last season, Jeudy had 54 receptions for 758 yards with two TDs. Jeudy is known for his incredible athleticism and will be paired with wide receivers like Amari Cooper and Elijah Moore in hopes of amping up the passing attack in Cleveland next season.

In addition to Jeudy, Cleveland re-signed a pair of defensive anchors in, linebacker Zadarius Smith and defensive tackle Maurice Hurst II. Smith, a former Baltimore Raven and Green Bay Packer, was an instrumental piece to the elite Browns defense last year. He signed a two year deal worth up to $23.5 million, usually lining up opposite NFL Defensive Player Of The Year, Myles Garrett, allowing Cleveland to boast a versatile and potent pass rush. Smith logged five and a half sacks last season. Hurst brought back on a one-year deal worth up to $3.2 million, was a key player in the defensive tackle rotation until he suffered a season-ending injury in December. Even so, he managed to notch 22 tackles last season.

The Browns also signed Jordan Hicks, a former Minnesota Viking, to bolster their linebacker room. The Cleveland defense lost starting linebacker Anthony Walker to the Miami Dolphins just hours before the signing Sioni Taki Taki to the New England Patriots. Walker was a vocal leader on and off the field in addition to being a finalist for the Walter Payton Man of the Year award.

Hicks was signed to a two-year contract worth up to $8 million dollars. Hicks, albeit an aging player (32), has been a standard of production for the last five seasons, garnering over 100 tackles throughout. He will likely be an integral inside linebacker for the previous No.1 defense.

The Browns did not stop there. They signed veteran QB and former No. 1 pick Jameis Winston to a one-year deal for $8.7 million. This signing will presumably be to backup QB Deshaun Watson, leaving Joe Flacco’s status in question. Free agency has just begun and the Browns will likely make more moves to have another successful season.