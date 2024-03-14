Letters from Leah: My goals for Spring 2024

With the days getting longer and the sun peaking through the clouds, it’s safe to say that spring is almost here. While the season symbolizes growth and new opportunities, it doubles as a chance to fuel your passions after a restful winter period.

For me, the most significant aspect of spring is the extended moments of sunshine. This means that I have more time to walk outside and get fresh air. So, that being said, my first goal for spring 2024 is to take a walk (weather permitting) at least three times a week. My schedule is fairly busy, but this should be an attainable goal once the weeks begin to slow down.

My next goal is to journal nightly. I’ve found that writing pieces of my thoughts down on paper can be very liberating. I’ve been navigating a lot of post-graduate anxiety and I believe that journaling could be a viable step to take in order to combat portions of that uncertainty. Journaling nightly may take the form of extended pieces, or it may be short elements of thought. Either way, it will be helpful.

Another goal for the spring season is to practice mindfulness each day. Again, a packed schedule often makes the days move quickly, so I’ve lost touch with some of the peace that I should focus on within each moment. This goal will look like five minutes of deep breathing and making an effort to connect with what is present around me.

While this next goal is less specific, it’s something that I’ve been eager to work on. This spring, I truly want to have more fun. This may look like spending more time with friends, creating a better work-life balance and maximizing my final two months here at John Carroll.

In terms of fitness and exercise, another goal that I have is to get situated with triathlon training. I compete in several triathlons each summer, so the training season has officially begun. In fact, I actually should’ve started this earlier and I don’t have a valid excuse besides a packed schedule. Either way, the best time to start is now to ensure preparedness for the season.

Next, I have a habit of eating out when I’m in a rush, which is ok. But, it’s impacted my bank account and resulted in wasted food that I purchase from the grocery store. My goal for this is just to try and find some compromise between eating out and cooking at home. My plan is to just make my own food throughout the week and treat myself to one or two meals out come Friday and Saturday.

These goals are certainly attainable and realistic and I wrote this piece to hold myself accountable as spring begins. Setting goals can be specific or not. As long as an individual has a passion for growth, the drive will exist. Happy spring!