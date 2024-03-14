Joe Ginley reflects on a busy and successful winter season for John Carroll athletics

For John Carroll University athletics, the winter season signifies a long collection of months, with eyes on playoff spots and overall success. Thanks to the leadership of JCU’s coaching staff, along with a wide scope of coverage from JCU Sports Information, athletics can reflect on the winter season with a sense of pride.

“I think our teams did a wonderful job in terms of getting the NCAA’s but also just performing in a competitive conference and local levels, too,” said Joe Ginley, director of Sports Information .

“Of course our men’s basketball team had one of its best seasons in memory winning both the regular season and the tournament championships for the first time since 2018,” continued Ginley, “and getting to host the NCAA tournament here was great, we were able to finish second in the country in terms of men’s basketball attendance through the first two rounds of the tournament.”

Ginley noted that the winter sports season encompasses a wide range of athletic teams.

“Across the board, we performed well from wrestling, women’s wrestling, men’s track and field, women’s track and field, men’s swimming and diving and men’s basketball, a lot of those athletes and teams punched tickets to the national stage,” said Ginley.

As a Sports Information director with a body of student workers generating coverage of athletic events, it is evident that collaboration, communication and organization have been instrumental in highlighting the achievements and coverage of winter athletic teams.

“The most important thing is time management for us, we work to make sure that productivity and quality are in the minds of the student workforce,” added Ginley.

“Obviously we have to cover the big things, but also to have our students be there for coverage of the games that we didn’t have as big of attendance just shows their dedication,” summarized Ginley. “I think it really comes down to having fantastic students, staff and trying to put people in the right places at the right time.”

Now, with winter sports in the past and spring sports on the horizon, Ginley and staff are prepared to welcome the sun and new growth of a new season.