The news that keeps us Onward On!

The Carroll News
The news that keeps us Onward On!
Since 1925
The news that keeps us Onward On!

The Carroll News
Tap here to download our app!
The news that keeps us Onward On!

The Carroll News

Joe Ginley reflects on a busy and successful winter season for John Carroll athletics

Leah Harrigan, Sports EditorMar 14, 2024
Joe+Ginley+celebrates+with+the+OAC+Tournament+trophy+after+the+Blue+Streaks+earned+the+victory+in+over+time.
Sean Finucane, JCU SID
Joe Ginley celebrates with the OAC Tournament trophy after the Blue Streaks earned the victory in over time.

For John Carroll University athletics, the winter season signifies a long collection of months, with eyes on playoff spots and overall success. Thanks to the leadership of JCU’s coaching staff, along with a wide scope of coverage from JCU Sports Information, athletics can reflect on the winter season with a sense of pride.

“I think our teams did a wonderful job in terms of getting the NCAA’s but also just performing in a competitive conference and local levels, too,” said Joe Ginley, director of Sports Information .

“Of course our men’s basketball team had one of its best seasons in memory winning both the regular season and the tournament championships for the first time since 2018,” continued Ginley, “and getting to host the NCAA tournament here was great, we were able to finish second in the country in terms of men’s basketball attendance through the first two rounds of the tournament.”

Ginley noted that the winter sports season encompasses a wide range of athletic teams.

“Across the board, we performed well from wrestling, women’s wrestling, men’s track and field, women’s track and field, men’s swimming and diving and men’s basketball, a lot of those athletes and teams punched tickets to the national stage,” said Ginley.

As a Sports Information director with a body of student workers generating coverage of athletic events, it is evident that collaboration, communication and organization have been instrumental in highlighting the achievements and coverage of winter athletic teams.

“The most important thing is time management for us, we work to make sure that productivity and quality are in the minds of the student workforce,” added Ginley.

“Obviously we have to cover the big things, but also to have our students be there for coverage of the games that we didn’t have as big of attendance just shows their dedication,” summarized Ginley. “I think it really comes down to having fantastic students, staff and trying to put people in the right places at the right time.”

Now, with winter sports in the past and spring sports on the horizon, Ginley and staff are prepared to welcome the sun and new growth of a new season.
Leave a Comment

The Carroll News

The news that keeps us Onward On!
The Carroll News
Lombardo Student Center
1 John Carroll Boulevard
University Heights, OH 44118
© 2024 All comments require approval by The Carroll News before they are posted. All comments require registration by the user and must include the identity of the commentator. All original content published on carrollnews.org is the property of The Carroll News and may not be sold or distributed without express and predetermined permission by The Carroll News. • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

The Carroll News allows comments on articles to foster healthy, thought-provoking discussion. Comments are expected to adhere to our standards and to be respectful and constructive. As such, we do not permit the use of profanity, foul language, personal attacks, or the use of language that might be interpreted as libelous. Comments are reviewed and must be approved by a moderator to ensure that they meet these standards.
All The Carroll News Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *