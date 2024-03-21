Softball strikes out against Waynesburg in home opener

The John Carroll softball team hosted a double-header that also functioned as their home opener on Mar 16 at Bracken Field. The squad faced the Waynesburg University Yellow Jackets in their first home series of the season.

Despite some opportunities, the Blue Streaks fell to the Yellow Jackets in both games, putting up a strong defensive fight but struggling to find an offensive drive. Game one concluded in a 3-1 loss, followed by a 4-0 loss in game two.

The opening game consisted of Danielle Orendi ‘24 who demonstrated her toughness on the mound. The Pittsburgh native struck out eight batters throughout the seven innings and only walked one.

The Yellow Jackets immediately gained the lead at the top of the first inning. Orendi gave up a walk that allowed Waynesburg’s Trinity Edge to knock in an RBI and snag the first run of the game. In the next few innings, both teams attempted to fire up their bats but could not find momentum.

It wasn’t until the fourth inning that there was a true spark for the Yellow Jackets. Sydney Waryanka’s power hitting earned her a two-run home run, putting Waynesburg up 3-0.

In the seventh inning, John Carroll had one final chance to put runs on the board. Kendall Trunzo ‘25 and Gabby Hougan ‘24 were the lone Blue Streaks to get hits in the inning. However, the Blue Streaks could not string enough hits to exceed the Yellow Jackets’s lead, ending game one with a 3-1 loss.

In game two, Waynesburg scored the first run once again, notching three in the top of the first. Bella Carcioppolo ‘26 started things off for John Carroll with a single to shortstop. There was more action seen on offense from the Blue Streaks in the beginning, but they could not push any runs across the plate.

John Carroll settled the bats in the fourth inning and the second game concluded with a 4-0 loss.

“Overall we had a great home opener, despite losing both,” said Hougan. “Our defense played two solid games, the pitchers threw extremely well and we took good swings at the plate but just gotta find ways to string the hits together to bring in the runs.”

“We have gotten better every game and our practices have been very productive, so I think the rest of the season will be very positive…I believe we’re going to clean up all the little things and get hot at the right time,” finished Hougan.

The Blue Streaks are set to face Alma College on Sunday, March. 24 at 1:00 p.m.